At Aishwarya Rai's cousin's wedding, Aaradhya comforted everyone with her words: 'Don't cry, I'm there na'

New pictures of actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have surfaced online. The mother-daughter duo was attending the wedding of the actor's cousin Shloka Shetty, that took place earlier this year. Making news, however, is how Aaradhya comforted all during the vidai ceremony.

The pictures were shared by the event management company, which covered the wedding. Sharing them, the caption mentioned Aaradhya's reassuring words to Sulatha Shetty during vidai ceremony.

It read: "Ever since the thought of their daughter's wedding comes in their mind, parents know consciously or subconsciously, that one day she will go to another family to create a new world. But it must be during the vidai that this truth dawns in entirety. At that moment, in @shlokasshetty's vidai, comfort for @sulatha.shetty Aunty came in Aaradhya's sweet voice, 'Don't cry, I'm there na!"'Truly daughters are a blessing."

It went on to add how Aishwarya's dad was like a father-figure in the life of the bride Shloka. “On a separate note, the unpredictable nature of life takes away from us, someone who we would have wanted by our side in the most important moments of our life. Late Sh. Krishnaraj Rai (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb's father) was such a person for Shloka and her family. Present in spirit, his blessings most certainly are with Shloka, Karan and their families.”

The pictures showed Aishwarya in a red ethnic wear, while Aaradhya was dressed in white traditional clothes. Also seen in them is the actor's mother, Vrinda.

The Bachchan family members have often complimented Aishwarya for inculcating good values in Aaradhya. Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, actor Abhishek Bachchan had said: "She made Aaradhya very aware of the family that she came from, from when she was a newborn baby. She knows that her dada and dadi, and her mom and dad are both actors, and that we're very privileged and that we enjoy the love and respect of so many millions, and that you have to learn to respect that and appreciate that, and thank God for it. She's fine, she's very normal about these things. She sees our films, and enjoys them."

Aishwarya also spoke about how she has tried to bring up Aaradhya as normally as possible. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Aishwarya had said: “I have been a very normal mother with her throughout. I have gone with her everywhere. I go to her school every day. I have done normal things with her like taken her to the park, visited temples, gone to the supermarket etc., so that she understands what ‘normal normal’ is and what social excitement is.”