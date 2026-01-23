Athiya Shetty shares romantic pic with husband KL Rahul as they celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary, he expresses his love

She added King Harvest's Dancing in the Moonlight as background music. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Happy three, nowhere else I’d rather beeee (face with three heart, sparkles, red heart and key emojis)."

In the photo, Athiya rested her head on Rahul's shoulder, and she wrapped her hand around his arm as he looked at her. Both of them smiled as they stood on the street. For the outing, Athiya wore a black and white top and denim. Rahul opted for a white T-shirt, beige cardigan and grey pants.

Athiya Shetty has shared a photo with her husband-cricketer KL Rahul, as they clocked their third wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Friday, she posted the loved-up picture.

Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty react to post Reacting to the post, Athiya's father Suniel Shetty wrote, "Happy happy my bachchas … love you." Ahan Shetty said, "Love you guys sooo much." Aayesha Shroff, Zaheer Iqbal, and Sagarika Ghatge posted red heart emojis.

KL Rahul too shares pic with wife Athiya On his Instagram Stories, Rahul posted a picture with Athiya. In the photo, he looked away from the camera as Athiya leaned on him while smiling for the camera. He wrote, "Happy (three emoji) baby (red heart emoji). Love you (hug face emoji)."

About Athiya's family, films Athiya, who has been away from the film industry for some time, tied the knot with Rahul on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple later announced their pregnancy in November 2024 through an Instagram post and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Evaarah, in March.

Taking to Instagram, the couple later shared an adorable picture of themselves with their newborn and also revealed her name--Evaarah. "Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/ivaaraa ~ Gift of God," read the caption of their post.

Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero. Later, she was featured in films such as Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor.