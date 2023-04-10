Athiya Shetty shares unseen wedding pic with brother Ahan Shetty on Siblings Day; Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor react

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul married earlier this year. On Monday, the actor shared an unseen photo from her wedding day featuring actor-brother Ahan Shetty. In the candid photo of the siblings taken moments before Athiya walked down the aisle, the two are seen from the back. Sharing their black-and-white photo on Instagram, Athiya wrote, "Always showing me the way." Also read: Suniel Shetty reveals his marriage advice to Athiya, KL Rahul Athiya Shetty with Ahan Shetty at her wedding (left).

Many celebs reacted to Athiya's unseen wedding photo with Ahan shared on Siblings Day. Actors Vaani Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's sister, jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, liked the photo. Actor Saiyami Kher dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. A comment read, “So beautiful.”

Athiya and KL Rahul, who had been dating for many years, had kept their relationship private, until their recent wedding celebrations at actor Suniel Shetty's Khandala home. The wedding, which was attended by actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor, among other celebs, was full of love, fun, laughter and designer outfits. For their wedding ceremony on January 23, Athiya, who made her Bollywood debut with Hero (2015), wore an embroidered pink lehenga. The couple had shared beautiful pictures from their wedding celebrations.

In a recent interview, Suniel Shetty talked about his marriage advice to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Suniel said, "Belief, faith in each other, space for each other, there for each other. (Gesturing holding hands) can't separate, I need Mana like this, my hand always goes...Athiya sometimes asks me, 'Where is your...?' If I go to her house alone and mom is not there, she asks, 'Where is your (gestures holding hand)?' Because I look for her in parties, I don't know why but you know, it's just believing in each other."

Earlier, Suniel had also shared some details of the wedding festivities via a LinkedIn post, including the newly-wedded couple's decision to get married at his Khandala home. He added that both ‘the kids (Athiya and KL Rahul)’ are private individuals and have been brought up with similar values.

