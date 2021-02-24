IND USA
Athiya Shetty is rumoured to be in a relationship with KL Rahul.
bollywood

Athiya Shetty stuns on magazine cover, rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul thinks she looks angelic

Athiya Shetty posed on the cover on a magazine and her rumoured boyfriend, KL Rahul, complimented her on it. However, he chose to let emojis do the talking for him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:22 PM IST

Actor Athiya Shetty looked gorgeous as she posed on the cover of a magazine in a coral ruffled gown. Her friends and fans jumped to the comments section to remark how stunning she looked, and among them was her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul.

Rahul let his emojis do the talking for him - his comment was a baby angel emoji. Actor Anil Kapoor commented that Athiya was ‘looking great’. Krishna Shroff dropped heart emojis on the post, while model Diva Dhawan wrote, “Date night with you soon.” Actor Diana Penty commented, “So prettttttyyyyy, my AT.”

The photoshoot drew praise from fans as well. “Gorgeousness Overloaded,” one wrote. “Stunning @athiyashetty loveee,” another commented. Some called Athiya a ‘queen’ and dropped heart emojis on her post.


Athiya and Rahul have been fuelling romance rumours with their PDA on social media and outings. They even rang in New Year 2020 together in Thailand with their friends. However, neither of them has confirmed their relationship.

It was fashion designer Vikram Phadnis who started the rumours, with a comment on one of Athiya’s posts: “You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let’s go to KL ??? ..... Kuala Lumpur ????” She replied, “@vikramphadnis TIME to block you!” He then commented, “I will complain to the UMPIRE!! @athiyashettyand once your WICKET is gone... it’s back to the pavilion!!!” However, he later deleted the comment.

Also see: Post Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni drops first photo with Jasmin Bhasin. JasLy fans shower love

Athiya made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Nikkhil Advani’s Hero, opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She followed it up with Anees Bazmee’s comedy Mubarakan. Her last release was Debamitra Biswal’s Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Before the release of Motichoor Chaknachoor, Athiya talked about her break from films. “I worked on myself as an actor. I would do a lot of workshops. There is nothing wrong in taking time off to better myself. In this industry, you can't decide what path you want to walk on. You can't plan things. I felt I need to prove myself to be here,” she told PTI in an interview.

athiya shetty

