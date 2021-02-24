Athiya Shetty stuns on magazine cover, rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul thinks she looks angelic
Actor Athiya Shetty looked gorgeous as she posed on the cover of a magazine in a coral ruffled gown. Her friends and fans jumped to the comments section to remark how stunning she looked, and among them was her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul.
Rahul let his emojis do the talking for him - his comment was a baby angel emoji. Actor Anil Kapoor commented that Athiya was ‘looking great’. Krishna Shroff dropped heart emojis on the post, while model Diva Dhawan wrote, “Date night with you soon.” Actor Diana Penty commented, “So prettttttyyyyy, my AT.”
The photoshoot drew praise from fans as well. “Gorgeousness Overloaded,” one wrote. “Stunning @athiyashetty loveee,” another commented. Some called Athiya a ‘queen’ and dropped heart emojis on her post.
Athiya and Rahul have been fuelling romance rumours with their PDA on social media and outings. They even rang in New Year 2020 together in Thailand with their friends. However, neither of them has confirmed their relationship.
It was fashion designer Vikram Phadnis who started the rumours, with a comment on one of Athiya’s posts: “You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let’s go to KL ??? ..... Kuala Lumpur ????” She replied, “@vikramphadnis TIME to block you!” He then commented, “I will complain to the UMPIRE!! @athiyashettyand once your WICKET is gone... it’s back to the pavilion!!!” However, he later deleted the comment.
Also see: Post Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni drops first photo with Jasmin Bhasin. JasLy fans shower love
Athiya made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Nikkhil Advani’s Hero, opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She followed it up with Anees Bazmee’s comedy Mubarakan. Her last release was Debamitra Biswal’s Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Before the release of Motichoor Chaknachoor, Athiya talked about her break from films. “I worked on myself as an actor. I would do a lot of workshops. There is nothing wrong in taking time off to better myself. In this industry, you can't decide what path you want to walk on. You can't plan things. I felt I need to prove myself to be here,” she told PTI in an interview.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser: Meet Alia Bhatt as the queen of Kamathipura
- The teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, was released on Wednesday. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi poster gets love from Katrina, Ranbir's sister
- Alia Bhatt shared a new poster of her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The poster received love from many Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh , Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Masaba posts sneaky pic of rumoured boyfriend Satyadeep, he calls her 'stalker'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora turns emotional as she recalls traumatic days as struggler in Bollywood
- Actor Nora Fatehi in an emotional interview recalled the difficulties that she faced as a struggler in Bollywood.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athiya Shetty stuns on magazine cover, KL Rahul thinks she looks angelic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manoj Bajpayee: I am against boycotts or bans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha shares a glimpse of her gymnastics, Tiger drops a candid comment
- Disha Patani has shared a video from her gymnastics session and Tiger Shroff was among the many who praised the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 years of Tanu Weds Manu: Director Aanand L Rai says, ‘The film gave me my identity in Bollywood’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gangubai Kathiawadi: Who was the woman Alia Bhatt will play in Bhansali's film?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sumeet Vyas recalls throwing chair in anger after colleague was disrespected
- Actor Sumeet Vyas has said that because of his determination to demand dignity on set, he has found himself having a few altercations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav shares hilarious picture of Twinkle Khanna
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Saga teaser: John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi bring blood to the streets
- The teaser for John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Mumbai Saga has dropped online. The movie is set in the 1980s and 1990s, with John playing a gangster and Emraan playing a cop.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When 11-year-old Alia Bhatt was too shy to put her head on Ranbir's shoulder
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali was convinced that 11-year-old Alia Bhatt was flirting with Ranbir Kapoor during a photoshoot for their would-be debut film, Balika Vadhu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora revealed who has her heart and it's not Arjun Kapoor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput looks stunning in sari in one of her best photoshoots
- Mira Rajput has shared few stunning pictures from her new photoshoot for which she decked up in a yellow sari.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox