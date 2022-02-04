Athiya Shetty wears boyfriend KL Rahul’s hoodie in new photoshoot; he reacts, fans gush over ‘Rahiya moment’

Athiya Shetty shared two pictures from her new photoshoot. She appeared to have borrowed her boyfriend KL Rahul’s hoodie for the shoot. Taking to Instagram, she shared photos of herself posing in his hoodie and captioned the images with a giraffe emoji.

“Nice hoodie,” Rahul commented on Athiya’s post. His comment drew several reactions from fans. “@rahulkl hus and wifey having same dress…rahiya moment again…oh my god,” one wrote. “@rahulkl aww we need more of your and Athiya’s pics. Pls post guys,” another wrote.

Krishna Shroff dropped heart-eyes and fire emojis. “Oh my my my my my,” Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote. Some fans also called Athiya ‘bhabhiji (sister-in-law)’ in the comments.

This is not the first time that Athiya and Rahul have shared outfits. They have been seen wearing each other’s T-shirts and hoodies on several occasions in the past as well.

Athiya and Rahul have been in a relationship for the last few years but they made their red carpet debut as a couple only two months ago, at a screening of her brother Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap. Rahul joined Athiya and her family for a photo op, much to the delight of the paparazzi.

While Athiya and Rahul have never explicitly said that they are dating, they often feature in each other’s romantic Instagram posts. She was a part of a video shared by him, in which he recapitulated the most special moments of 2021.

Also see: Athiya Shetty swaps clothes with boyfriend KL Rahul all the time, these photos are proof

Recently, Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty slammed rumours that the couple is getting married this year. “Unsure whether to be pained or amused. Can’t understand the need to ‘scoop’ before verifying any facts at all. This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism,” he wrote on Twitter, reacting to a news report.

Athiya was launched by Salman Khan in his production, Hero, which also marked the debut of Sooraj Pancholi. She went on to star in Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON