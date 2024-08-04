Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn-Tabu film fails to pick up, takes India total to 4 cr

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha box office day 2

The report states that Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha collected roughly ₹2.15 crore on Saturday. It showed just a slight growth from its opening day numbers, which were ₹1.85 crore nett. Combining the collections of both the days, the film has been able to collect roughly ₹4 crore nett in India, so far.

As per the report, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha had 10.93 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Overall, the occupancy in theatres in terms of morning shows was 6.57 percent. When it comes to afternoon shows, it was 10.28 percent, evening shows was 11.85 percent, and night shows saw an increase at 15 percent.

In comparison, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha fared lower on its second day than Ajay Devgn's last theatrical release Maidaan, which had earned ₹2.72 crore nett on day 2.

More details

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is a musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on July 5. Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar play the younger versions of Ajay and Tabu's characters in the film. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha marks the 10th film of Ajay and Tabu together, who have delivered hits like Drishyam, De De Pyaar De and Bholaa.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The first half is excruciatingly slow. The story has multiple flashbacks, and we try to keep up with the pace. The premise wants to be intriguing, but… is too stretched. The first hour feels like a three hour long ‘maha-episode’ of a daily soap.”