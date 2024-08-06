Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's romantic saga dips on first Monday, earns 1 cr

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha box office collection day 4: Neeraj Pandey's romantic saga starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu had opened far below expectations this past Friday. As per Sacnilk, while it maintained a steady rise over the weekend, it's dipped on the first Monday. (Also read: Ajay Devgn calls Kajol's laughter ‘contagious’ in sweet birthday post; here's how she celebrated the day) Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn and Tabu's romantic saga dips on first Monday

Dip on first Monday

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha managed to earn roughly ₹1 crore nett on its fourth day in India, unable to pass the proverbial Monday test. This was quite a drop from its Sunday collection, the highest the film has earned so far – ₹2.75 crore nett, which was a minor spike from its Saturday earnings of ₹2.15 crore nett in India. The film opened at ₹1.85 crore nett on Friday in India, the lowest among Ajay and Tabu's films in recent memory. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has amassed an estimated ₹7.75 crore nett at the domestic box office, so far.

The film is competing with Sudhanshu Saria's spy thriller Ulajh, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah, at the box office. Other holdover releases like Shawn Levy's buddy Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, and Nag Ashwin's dystopian sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, continue to perform well at the domestic box office. There are no new Bollywood releases till Independence Day this month.

About Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari. The film was previously slated to release on July 5, but the makers postponed its release at the time. The film also marks another collaboration for Ajay and Tabu, who have previously worked on a number of films, including the Drishyam franchise, Bholaa, Golmaal Again, and De De Pyaar De.

The Hindustan Times review of the film states, “Some trimming would have made this a good watch. Alas, Neeraj Panday, who also gets writing credit, gets carried away. The film’s last shot says ‘Sometimes, it never ends…’ Exactly what I felt about the film at one point.”