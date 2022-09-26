Avatar re release box office: James Cameron film earns $30 million worldwide in first weekend, crosses 5 crore in India

Even after 13 years of its release, the craze for James Cameron’s Avatar hasn’t diminished it seems. The film re released in theatres on Friday, September 23, and yet again, had a strong showing at the box office. As per figures relesed by the makers, Avatar earned $30 million globally in the first three days of its re-release. Also read: Avatar re-release earns ₹1 crore in advance bookings in India, targets $15-20 million opening globally

Avatar is already the highest-grossing film of all time but with the new earnings, it has further consolidated its lead at the top, extending some gap between the second place Avengers: Endgame. As per numbers released by Disney, the studio backing the sci-fi extravaganza, Avatar earned $10 million in the North American market over the Sept 23-25 weekend, in addition to $20 million overseas.

In India, the film’s earnings wass buoyed by the National Cinema Day, which saw ticket prices across the country being reduced to ₹75. That gave the film a push and it made ₹2.2 crore on its opening day. By the end of Sunday, Avatar had earned over ₹5.6 crore in India. With ticket prices across India reduced to ₹100 for the next four days, the film may earn decently till Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan offer some competition this Friday.

This is the third time Avatar is releasing in theatres. After its initial run in 2009, it was distributed in the Chinese market in 2021. That helped the film take back its highest-grossing film tag from Avengers: Endgame, which had displaced it earlier in the same year.

Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, and Michelle Rodriguez, Avatar is set on the alien planet Pandora and was applauded for its groundbreaking visual effects. The current re-release has been timed to coincide with its sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, which hits the screens in December this year. Three further films are planned in the franchise with one already filming, James Cameron revealed earlier this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON