Avatar re-release earns 1 crore in advance bookings in India, targets $15-20 million opening globally

James Cameron’s Avatar, the highest-grossing film of all time, re-released in theatres across the world on Friday, September 23. The film first released in 2009 and smashed box office records worldwide. This current run is the film’s third, timed to coincide with the publicity for its upcoming sequel. The film has yet again managed to register decent numbers at the box office worldwide, targeting a $15-20 million globally. Also read: James Cameron says Avatar can be called impactful only 'if people show up for part 2'

In India, the reduced ticket prices on Friday due to National Cinema Day helped James Cameron’s film and it sold tickets worth ₹1 crore in advance bookings alone. Trade analysts are predicting it can have a ₹5-crore weekend in India even though it faces competition from Brahmastra and Chup. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Avatar sold 77,559 tickets in advance sales, grossing ₹1.04 crore.

Globally, the film released in five markets on Thursday itself. Its total earning from France, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the Philippines over Thursday was $877k as per a report in The Collider. According to a CNBC report, analysts from the US predict the film to make anywhere between $7 and $12 million in the North American market on Friday. Other trade sources say that it can earn as much internationally, including India, taking its global day one gross to $15-20 million. This is a sizable figure for a re-release, and will further bolster the film’s already strong worldwide gross.

Avatar is the highest-grossing film of all time with a worldwide gross of $2.8 billion. It briefly lost this crown to Avengers: Endgame in 2021 but after it was redistributed in China later that year, the additional earnings pushed it back to the top spot. The third wave is likely to help the film consolidate further.

The film is getting a third run at the box office since its original 2009 release and this time, it is just months before the release of its long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, set to release in December. Also directed by James Cameron, the film brings back Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang from the first film, and introduces Kate Winslet and Michelle Yeoh. The film is second in a planned five-part franchise, and will release in theatres on December 16, 2022.

