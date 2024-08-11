Avinash Tiwary thanks fans as Laila Majnu re-release looks set to cross original box office run: ‘This is your victory’

In a rare feat, Laila Majnu is all set to cross the original lifetime box office collection after its re-release! The romantic drama film, starring Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri in the lead, released in theatres on August 9. Avinash thanked fans for the overwhelming response of the film in its re-release and said that this is a ‘victory’ that belongs to them. (Also read: Triptii Dimri says Laila Majnu re-release gives the film 'a second chance': Not all films get one) Avinash Tiwary made his acting debut with Laila Majnu.

Avinash thanks fans

Taking to X (previously Twitter), Avinash reposted a report that predicted Laila Majnu to cross the surpass the original box office run of the film in just 4 days. In the caption, he wrote: “Thank you for all the love… I have always believed there is a huge segment of audience that doesn't raise its voice... but Jo nahi bolte,Woh jab Bolte hain toh Kya Kamaal Bolte hain (Those who don't say, they say the most abundantly when it is time)! Thank you to the audience (folded hands emoticons)...This is your victory...I know it was personal for you.”

The report pointed that Laila Majnu saw an opening day collection of ₹30 lakh, with a huge 110% increase in earnings, earning ₹70 lakhs the next day. The two day collections stood at ₹1.00 crore. Surge in pre-sales point out more rise in collections by the end of the weekend.

More details

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Avinash had said: “Laila Majnu didn’t get a chance to grow and was just taken off when it was released. So, I did feel a pain for it, and one just wanted due space for it to grow. But when I see so much love, there are moments I feel I wish they had shown it when it released, and the second thought that comes that good work does reach out to people. If not anything, the love from people at least heals you. So, I do feel my wound pretty healed.”

Laila Majnu is directed by Sajid Ali and originally released in theatres on September 7, 2018. The film had failed commercially at the box office.