Ayan Mukerji believed Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra would never get made: 'Thought I'll die making it'

Ayan Mukerji, SS Rajamouli and actor Ranbir Kapoor were spotted in Vizag, for Brahmastra's promotions. During a media interaction, Ayan talked about the film, which took almost 5 years to complete. Ayan said that he thought ‘he'll die making Brahmastra’. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor: 'Ayan Mukerji made us reshoot Brahmastra after receiving suggestions from SS Rajamouli's dad'

At a Brahmastra's event on Tuesday, Ayan said, “For many years, I thought this film would never get made and I’ll die making Brahmastra. So many people asked me why the film is taking so long, and why is it so expensive. They asked me to make another romantic film. But, I always believed, if we got Brahmastra right, it would be very pioneering for our country. The film would find a large audience in the country. That energy has caused many positive things to happen.”

Brahmastra is a mythology-based fantasy film with Ranbir and Alia playing the central characters, Shiva and Isha. In the film, Amitabh plays Professor Arvind Chaturvedi and Nagarjuna is an archaeologist named Ajay Vashisht. Mouni's character is named Damayanti. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor reaches Visakhapatnam for Brahmastra promos, fans get a crane to put a garland on him. Watch

Alia, who is shooting for her Hollywood debut outside India, could not be present for the event but she sent a video message for her fans. She also had a special message for Ranbir Kapoor. She said in the video, “I really wish I could be there today with everyone. I am missing the whole team, Ayan, and Ranbir. But I am there in spirit and especially there in Ranbir’s heart"

Alia is working on the Netflix thriller Heart of Stone that also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Directed by Tom Harper, the film is a spy drama and also features Matthias Schweighofer, Sophie Okonedo, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready.

