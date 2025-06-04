Aye Zindagi, Hindi film on organ donation, finds new life online after recognition from American Transplant Foundation

Aye Zindagi could have been just about any independent feature film made in India, lost to the winds. Thousands of films are made in India each year, and barring a select few that break the bank at the box office, others struggle for visibility. That was Aye Zindagi's battle, too. But while others claw for that space through critical acclaim and awards, this tiny feature managed it from an unexpected source - the American Transplant Foundation. (Also read: Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par to ditch OTT for pay-per-view model: Report) Aye Zindagi stars Satyajeet Dubey and Revathi.

About Aye Zindagi

Written and directed by US-based transplant nephrologist Dr Anirban Bose, Ate Zindagi has been praised by critics for its deeply human portrayal of organ donation. But it's the recognition from ATF that has shone the spotlight on it again. The ATF has added the film to its select list of titles that authentically capture the emotional and ethical landscape of organ transplantation. The list includes Hollywood films such as Will Smith's Seven Pounds and the David Duchovny-starrer Return to Me. In its recognition, the American Transplant Foundation commended the film's ability to “spark meaningful conversations around the gift of life.”

Starring Satyajeet Dubey, Revathi, and Mrinmayee Godbole, Aye Zindagi follows the transformative journey of a young liver failure patient and a grief counsellor. Based on a true story, the film is resonating with audiences online now. Since its free release on YouTube, the film has resonated deeply with audiences across geographies, amassing over 6.5 lakh organic views.

The audience reaction

Viewers have flooded the comments section with emotional responses — many sharing personal experiences of organ donation, grief, and healing, and describing the film as “life-affirming,” “a rare cinematic gift,” and “a gentle yet powerful call to action.”

“This recognition is deeply humbling,” shares Filmmaker Dr Anirban Bose. “As a physician, I’ve seen firsthand how transplant stories unfold — full of uncertainty, grace, and profound humanity. With Aye Zindagi, our hope was to capture that emotional truth, and it’s gratifying to know the message is now resonating globally.”

Producer Shiladitya Bora adds, “YouTube has long been a powerful platform for independent creators, and it continues to evolve in ways that make it incredibly supportive, from the creator-friendly algorithm and timely payouts to transparent analytics and unparalleled reach. I’ve always believed in its potential, which is why we chose to bring Aye Zindagi to YouTube in May. It’s heartening to see even major industry figures like Aamir Khan now embracing the platform. What’s remarkable is that YouTube, regardless of origin or profile, truly values good content, and that’s a game-changer for all."

The film finding an audience on YouTube comes at a time when the platform is being viewed as an alternative to the existing OTT streaming models in India. Aamir Khan has notably announced that his next, Sitaare Zameen Par, will be available on YouTube on pay-per-view, and not on any streaming platform. Aye Zindagi's makers believe that their film's success may pave the way for more indie and mainstream filmmakers taking that path.