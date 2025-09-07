Baaghi 4 worldwide box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff film crosses 28 crore, beats Emergency lifetime

Baaghi 4 worldwide box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff's latest actioner Baaghi 4, which has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, released in theatres on Friday. The film has shown steady business at the box office after a lukewarm opening. Baaghi 4 has been directed by A Harsha. (Also read: Baaghi 4 box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff film sees 33% dip, earns just ₹9 crore) Baaghi 4 worldwide box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff in a still from the film.

Did Baaghi 4 show growth?

Baaghi 4 grossed just ₹17.15 crore worldwide on its opening day of release. In India, the second day collections saw a dip, with ₹9 crore. The film's India net collections stood at ₹ 21.25 crore after two days. The gross collection of the film in India is now at ₹ 25.25 crore. It added an additional ₹ 3.25 crore from overseas collections, as per Sacnilk. This took the worldwide collection of the film to ₹28.50 crore.

Baaghi 4 has now crossed the lifetime collection of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, which stood at ₹23.75 crore. Baaghi 4 is still far behind in setting its aim at crossing Shahid Kapoor’s Deva lifetime collections, which stand at ₹55.8 crore.

About Baaghi 4

Apart from Tiger and Sanjay, the film also stars Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, and Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir in key roles. Tiger took to his Instagram account to thank fans after the film's release, and wrote, “Overwhelmed with your love and reactions. Even though he is not the same…thank you for loving him the same way since part 1🌹 #baaghi4 in cinemas now!”

Upon release, the film received mixed reviews, with many criticising its extreme violence and bloodshed. Many also compared it to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

The action thriller is the fourth instalment in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi, which was first released in 2016.