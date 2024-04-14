Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's film crosses 40 cr

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shrroff-led action drama had a bumper opening at the box office in India. As per the latest report on Sacnilk.com, the film has now crossed ₹ 40 crore at the box office. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and released on Eid. (Also read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's action film earns ₹31 crore in India) Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office update

The report states that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan minted ₹ 8.29 crore as per the early estimates. This is the second highest single day earning for the film after its opening day figures, although it has not touched double digits yet. Here, it is key to note that on day 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan minted ₹15.65 crore nett in India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, of which the film made ₹15.5 crore in Hindi alone.

Keeping day 4 numbers in mind, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has now earned ₹ 40.04 crore in India as per early estimates. The report also states that the film had 21.41% Hindi Occupancy on its fourth day.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film revolves around two Indian army officers (Akshay and Tiger) who are on a mission to fight against India's most dangerous enemy played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chillar and Alaya F also pivotal roles in the film.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Written by Suraj Gianani and Ali Abbas Zafar, BMCM does have a storyline that could have been promising -- but the execution gets so overboard that you barely focus on the story. It's all about gunshots, bomb blasts, planes and cars being set ablaze, and each time you see fire on the screen, the heroes walk in slo-mo, expecting us to not blink an eye.”

