‘Bade papa’ Pankaj Tripathi smiles and holds Paritosh Tripathi's baby in his arms, wife Mridula showers love. See pic

Actor Pankaj Tripathi and his wife Mridula Tripathi recently visited Paritosh Tripathi as he became a father. Taking to Instagram, Paritosh shared a photo of the couple as they spent time with his newborn daughter. (Also Read | Criminal Justice Season 4 Twitter reviews: Pankaj Tripathi fans annoyed with only 3 episodes) Pankaj Tripathi and his wife Mridula with Paritosh Tripathi's daughter.

Pankaj Tripathi, wife Mridula meet Paritosh Tripathi

Taking to Instagram, Paritosh shared a photo featuring Pankaj and Mridula with the baby. In the picture, Pankaj sat on a couch as he smiled and held the baby in his arms. Mridula, sitting next to him, laughed and kept her hand lovingly around the child.

In the photo, Pankaj wore a colourful T-shirt and pants. Mridula was seen in a pink suit. Sharing the picture, Paritosh captioned the post, "Unconditional love (red heart emoji) #tripathiparivar #bhaiyabhabhi #bitiya #badepapabadimummy."

Suniel Shetty, Nakuul Mehta react

Reacting to the post, Suniel Shetty wrote, "God bless." Parth Samthaan and Nakuul Mehta posted heart-eyes emojis. Anup Soni dropped red heart emojis.

Paritosh and his wife, Meenakshi Chand, welcomed their daughter on May 23 and shared a post on Instagram announcing the good news. Paritosh is an actor and writer, known for Ludo (2020), Janhit Mein Jaari (2022) and Case Toh Banta Hai (2022).

About Pankaj's projects

Pankaj was recently seen in the fourth season of Criminal Justice. It also starred Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Asha Negi, Khushboo Atre, Barkha Singh, Aatm Prakash Mishra, Mita Vashisht and Shweta Basu Prasad. According to official synopsis of the show, Madhav Mishra (Pankaj) takes on a high-profile case involving a powerful family caught in the storm of a scandalous murder. The fourth season streamed on May 29 on JioHotstar.

Pankaj will be next seen in Metro In Dino helmed by Anurag Basu. Backed by producer Bhushan Kumar, the film introduces a world of modern love and relationships. The film also features Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta and Saswata Chatterjee. The film is set to release on July 4.