Criminal Justice Season 4 Twitter reviews: Pankaj Tripathi fans annoyed with only 3 episodes

Season 4 of Criminal Justice, A Family Matter, released on JioHotstar on May 29. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the return of actor Pankaj Tripathi as advocate Madhav Mishra in the show. Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their review of the show, expressing frustration that only 3 episodes are available for streaming as of now. The streaming module for the show will have new episode release every Thursday. (Also read: Criminal Justice A Family Matter trailer: Pankaj Tripathi's Madhav Mishra must win a case with three truths. Watch) Pankaj Tripathi returns as advocate Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice Season 4.

Criminal Justice season 4 Twitter reviews

On the streaming platform, only the first three episodes of the new season are currently available. They are titled, ‘A Birthday to Remember,’ ‘Buried Secrets,’ and ‘Quid pro quo.’ Several fans of the show took to X to call out the makers for not releasing all the episodes at once.

One user wrote, “It's absolutely INFURIATING! Waited almost a YEAR for Criminal Justice Season 4,and now @JioHotstar and @ApplauseSocial are dragging it out even more?! Only 3 episodes released and then one episode every Thursday?! This is not how you treat loyal viewers!” A second fan wrote, “Started watching Criminal Justice Season 4 — the mood was perfectly set. But after just three episodes, I realized... that’s it? To the management of @JioHotstar and #CriminalJustice4 what kind of justice system drops just one episode every Thursday? Fans want Criminal Justice, not episodic torture!”

Another said, “Ruining binge watching experience. Jab saare upload hojaye bata dena (When all episodes are available, let me know).” A comment read, “How can we wait till Thursday? It's crime thriller and the thing is you will forget what you watch and loose interest.” “This is extremely frustrating that it's only releasing 3 episodes. Why do you always make things difficult for viewers, especially fans of @TripathiiPankaj?” asked a fan.

A user reviewed the show positively and wrote, "This season dives deep into a disturbing murder mystery involving a teenage girl, exploring dysfunctional family dynamics, media trials, and juvenile justice. The screenplay keeps you hooked with twists that don’t feel forced, and the courtroom sequences are crafted with realism and emotional weight. Every episode builds tension with a slow-burn intensity, leading to a satisfying yet thought-provoking climax. Performances across the board are stellar, especially from Tripathi, Swastika Mukherjee, and Purab Kohli."

Directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, each new episode of season 4 of this show will stream on Thursdays on JioHotstar starting May 29.