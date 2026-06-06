...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Bandar box office collection day 2: Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer sees jump but daily haul remains under 1 crore

Bandar box office collection day 2: Bobby Deol's performance in the Anurag Kashyap film earned massive acclaim.

Jun 07, 2026 08:36 am IST
Written by Santanu Das
Advertisement

Bandar box office collection day 3: Anurag Kashyap's gritty crime thriller starring Bobby Deol, released in cinemas on Friday. The film earned critical praise, with many praising Bobby's performance and calling it one of Anurag's best films in years. Despite this, the praise has not translated into box office results so far. After an underwhelming start, the film seems to have shown a little improvement on its second start. (Also read: Bobby Deol gets a kiss from mom after Bandar release; Sunny Deol is all praise for his performance)

Bandar loses grip

Bandar box office collection day 2: Bobby Deol leads Anurag Kashyap's gritty crime thriller.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Bandar has managed to earn a mere 95 lakhs on its second day of release. The film is yet to touch the 1 crore mark in its single day haul. The opening day collection of Bandar stood at 50 lakhs. This brings the total India gross collections to 1.74 crore and the total India net to 1.45 crore so far.

The film also faced stiff competition at the box office from a number of new releases this week. There was Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, the Hollywood horror film Obsession, and Ram Charan-starrer Telugu release Peddi.

About Bandar

After watching the film at the pre-release screening, Esha Deol called Bobby one of the finest actors today and praised his performance in the film. "You are in the best form ever! Undoubtedly the finest actor today. Enduring and vulnerable! Way to go, bhaiya," she wrote.

 
bobby deol anurag kashyap
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bandar box office collection day 2: Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer sees jump but daily haul remains under 1 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.