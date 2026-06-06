Bandar box office collection day 2: Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer sees jump but daily haul remains under ₹1 crore

Bandar box office collection day 3: Anurag Kashyap's gritty crime thriller starring Bobby Deol, released in cinemas on Friday. The film earned critical praise, with many praising Bobby's performance and calling it one of Anurag's best films in years. Despite this, the praise has not translated into box office results so far. After an underwhelming start, the film seems to have shown a little improvement on its second start. (Also read: Bobby Deol gets a kiss from mom after Bandar release; Sunny Deol is all praise for his performance) Bandar box office collection day 2: Bobby Deol leads Anurag Kashyap's gritty crime thriller.

Bandar loses grip The latest update from Sacnilk states that Bandar has managed to earn a mere ₹95 lakhs on its second day of release. The film is yet to touch the ₹1 crore mark in its single day haul. The opening day collection of Bandar stood at ₹50 lakhs. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹1.74 crore and the total India net to ₹1.45 crore so far.

The film also faced stiff competition at the box office from a number of new releases this week. There was Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, the Hollywood horror film Obsession, and Ram Charan-starrer Telugu release Peddi.

About Bandar The story revolves around Samar (Bobby Deol), a fading singer-actor desperately trying to salvage his declining career. His life is thrown into absolute chaos when he is suddenly arrested following a sexual assault complaint filed by a woman named Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi). The arrest triggers a chaotic, sensationalised media and legal circus, leaving Samar treated like a helpless ‘bandar’ forced to dance through one gruelling institutional hurdle after another. While Samar insists he is innocent and describes the woman as a stalker, the film goes on to show him being pulled into a legal battle against what appears to be a deeply corrupt system.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Riddhi Sen, Indrajith Sukumaran and Nagesh Bhonsle in important roles. The screenplay has been written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, who are known for projects such as Paatal Lok, Kohrra and Udta Punjab. The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi's Saffron Magicworks and backed by Zee Studios.

After watching the film at the pre-release screening, Esha Deol called Bobby one of the finest actors today and praised his performance in the film. "You are in the best form ever! Undoubtedly the finest actor today. Enduring and vulnerable! Way to go, bhaiya," she wrote.