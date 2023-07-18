Bawaal song Dilon ki Doriyan: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan wear their dancing shoes in this sweet pre-wedding number

The new wedding number Dilon Ki Doriyan from Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is out now and shows the two actors in the middle of their pre-wedding celebrations. Varun plays Ajay and Janhvi plays Nisha in the film directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame. Also read: Nitesh Tiwari on Bawaal: 'Had to remove Jallianwala Bagh reference because of Sardar Udham' Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Bawaal song Dilon ki Doriyan.

Dilon Ki Doriyan has been sung by Vishal Mishra, Zahrah S Khan and Romy. It has been penned by Arafat Mehmood with music by Tanishk Bagchi. It shows Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in love, taking part in their pre-wedding festivities with much enthusiasm. After a fun-filled Haldi ceremony, it also shows Varun and Janhvi shaking a leg in golden outfits as part of their sangeet function.

More about Bawaal

Bawaal has been shot in parts of India along with some portions in Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw and Poland. It will release on Prime Video on July 21. It is the story of a newly-married couple who go on a honeymoon to Europe. The film is set against the backdrop of World War 2.

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan on Bawaal

Janhvi said that the role in Bawaal gave her a lot of scope to perform. She said, “As actors we play roles that are either made for us or ones that we adapt to. But rarely do we get the opportunity to embody a role so coveted that offers an actor more scope to perform. In this unique romantic tale, Nisha is seemingly a simple girl with hopes and dreams, but she's so endearing that she makes you want to feel every emotion that she is experiencing. In Bawaal, Nisha is taking a journey that will make you look beyond the surface into her life, her love, and everything in between.”

Varun called Bawaal an “unconventionally beautiful romantic” film. He said, “A definitive landmark in my career, Bawaal has been a challenging journey for me, but it has also been one of the most exciting and extremely rewarding ones too. Despite his popularity, Ajju is constantly warring with circumstances beyond his control. A character is so intricately woven but literally, a bawaal (commotion) within and all around, that it will hold a special place in my heart. I just cannot wait for the audience from all across the globe to watch and experience this unconventionally beautiful romantic tale of Ajju and Nisha.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON