Before Param Sundari hits theaters, watch 5 unmissable Sidharth Malhotra films on OTT

Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor was earlier scheduled to be released on July 25 but it was postponed and now is all set to hit theaters on August 29. The film, directed by Tushar Jalota, has been garnering a lot of attention ever since the trailer and Sonu Nigam's Pardesiya have been released. Many are already calling it a Chennai Express 2 since the setting is in Kerala and some of the scenes actually remind them of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film. Sidharth Malhotra in Param Sundari

5 Sidharth Malhotra films to watch

Ek Villain is an action thriller about a reformed gangster named Guru, who seeks revenge on his wife's killer, who is revealed to be a common man named Rakesh, who is forced to commit murder out of his own despair. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra as Guru, Shraddha Kapoor as his wife Aisha, and Riteish Deshmukh as Rakesh.

Aiyaary is about a mentor-protégé relationship between two Indian Army officers, Colonel Abhay Singh and Major Jai Bakshi. When Jai goes rogue after uncovering an illegal arms deal, Abhay is tasked with bringing him to justice, leading to a cat-and-mouse chase across various locations.The film explores themes of corruption, deceit, and the complexities of loyalty within the military. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh, and others.

Brothers is the story of two estranged brothers, David and Monty Fernandes. They participate in a martial arts tournament in search of redemption. David is forced to fight to help his sick daughter, while Monty tries to prove himself in the world of mixed martial arts. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Jackie Shroff.

A Gentleman follows Gaurav, an office worker, who is living a double life as a secret agent named Rishi. He tries to balance his desire for a quiet life with his adventurous past. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez and it is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

Shershaah

Shershaah is a biographical war drama film about Captain Vikram Batra, an Indian Army officer who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery during the Kargil War. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra in a dual role as Vikram and his twin brother, Vishal. In the film, Kiara Advani plays Dimple Cheema, Vikram's girlfriend. The movie follows Vikram's journey from his childhood dream of joining the army to his heroic actions during the Kargil War.