Bhagyashree gets injured while playing pickleball, gets 13 stitches on forehead

Actor Bhagyashree sustained a deep wound on her forehead while playing a game of pickleball recently. As per new pictures shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, the actor ended up getting 13 stitches on her forehead. (Also read: What did Aamir Khan chat about with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan last night? Actor reveals the hilarious topic) Bhagyashree got injured while playing pickleball.

Bhagyashree gets injured

In one of the pictures, the actor was seen lying down on the hospital bed as a doctor treated her forehead injury. A second picture saw her smiling despite the forehead injury, which was covered with a band-aid. The actor sustained a deep cut just above her left eyebrow. The actor is yet to share an official update on her health condition on social media.

Fan reactions

Fans prayed for the speedy recovery of the actor in the comments section of the post. A fan commented, “Get well soon, praying for the best.” Another said, “Oh god ...get well soon Bhagyashree ji.” A second comment read, “She is still smiling, that is the spirit. Get well soon.”

Bhagyashree made her film debut in 1989, with the romantic musical film Maine Pyar Kiya. She starred alongside Salman Khan in the film which went on to become a huge box office success. She took a decade-long break from acting after that due to a health condition. She was last seen in the comedy-drama series Life Hill Gayi in a cameo appearance.

She got married to businessman Himalay Dassani in 1990. The actor had shared a series of pictures from their latest vacation on her Instagram account just a few days ago. In the caption, she wrote about the sighting of a leopard in Jawai. “An unforgettable sight was of a mother leopard with her 3 young cubs, getting ready for a hunt. The sparkling blue waters were home to huge crocs that we caught sunbathing,” read the caption.

Bhagyashree and Himalay have two kids, son Abhimanyu and daughter Avantika, both of whom are actors.