Bhediya: Kriti Sanon unveils new look, Ayushmann Khurrana calls her 'too cool. See pic

Published on Oct 18, 2022 10:40 AM IST

Kriti Sanon has unveiled her first look poster from the film, Bhediya. Varun Dhawan plays the titular role, while Kriti plays his doctor in the film.

Kriti Sanon plays Dr Anika in Bhediya.
Kriti Sanon plays Dr Anika in Bhediya. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kriti Sanon has unveiled her first look from the upcoming film Bhediya ahead of the trailer release on Wednesday. She sports short hair for the first time in the film as she plays the role of Dr Anika. She is seen holding a vaccination gun used for vaccinating animals. Varun plays the lead role in the film. Also read: Kriti Sanon attends Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali bash. See pics

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Kriti wrote, “Meet Dr. Anika! Bhediya ki doctor (wolf's doctor)! Humans, please visit at your own risk!” It seems the actor plays a veterinary doctor in the film.

Bhediya poster featuring Kriti Sanon.
Bhediya poster featuring Kriti Sanon. 

Her Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Ayushmann Khurrana commented on her look, “Too cool!” Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who directed Bareilly Ki Barfi, also dropped several heart emojis in the comments section. Many others wrote, “wow”.

Earlier, Varun Dhawan had shared a new poster from the horror comedy. He is seen as a fierce werewolf during a full moon night. Kriti, Abhishek Bannerjee and others from the film's cast look terrified in the poster. "Ab hoga Jungle Mein Kaand (an incident will happen in the jungle now)! #BhediyaTrailer howling on 19th Oct," he captioned the post.

His friend and actor Arjun Kapoor commented on his look, “Sheher mein is aadmi ne apni life mein bhaut kaand kiye hai ab jungle ki baari. This has to be one of the most exciting films of the year for me (This man has done many scandals in the city, now its time for the forest).”

Helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhediya is slated to hit theatres on November 25. The film will mark Varun and Kriti's second collaboration after 2015 rom-com Dilwale. The film was shot in March in Arunachal Pradesh.

Kriti was last seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Bachchhan Paandey earlier this year. Besides Bhediya, she has Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Shehazada with Kartik Aaryan.

kriti sanon varun dhawan
kriti sanon varun dhawan

