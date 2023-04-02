Bholaa box office day 3 collection: Ajay Devgn's film bounces back, registers best single day numbers so far

Bholaa, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, bounced back and earned ₹12.10 crore at the domestic box office on day three of its release. The film saw a significant fall at the box office on Friday. Bholaa has earned a total of ₹30.70 crore so far in India. Bholaa released in theatres on Thursday. (Also Read | Bholaa review: Ajay Devgn brings some slick but mindless action in this 'dark' thriller) Bholaa is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi.

Directed by Ajay, the Hindi-language action-thriller film received positive to mixed reviews upon its release. Bholaa is produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and Dream Warrior Pictures. Bholaa also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Vineet Kumar, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster of the film. He wrote, "Bholaa gathers speed on Day 3… It was important to bounce back on Sat, after it slipped on Fri… Multiplexes witness an upward trend, which is a positive sign… Thu 11.20 cr, Fri 7.40 cr, Sat 12.10 cr. Total: ₹ 30.70 cr. #India biz."

He also tweeted, "#Bholaa needs to perform its best on Sun, especially at single screens/mass pockets… A healthy total in its *extended weekend* is a must! Growth / decline in %…* Fri: [decline] 33.93% * Sat: [growth] 63.51%."

Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi, which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The original film revolves around an ex-convict (Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia. In Bholaa, Ajay features as a newly freed prisoner and Tabu as an IPS officer.

Recently, Kajol heaped praises on her husband Ajay's film Bholaa. A day ahead of the film's release, Kajol attended the special screening of Bholaa. After watching the film, she took to Instagram and shared her review. She wrote, "Must must must watch. Full paisa vasool. Ajay, I was clapping and cheering throughout. #Bholaa releasing tomorrow in 3D."

Recently news agency ANI quoted Ajay talking about the film, "There is no bond more sacred than one that is between a parent and a child. And, the entire journey of Bholaa has just one meaning, one quest. It is his desire to get united with the daughter who has been separated from him at her birth because of circumstances."

He had also added, "Not knowing how he will tackle the actual meeting between him and his child, this man (Bholaa) has gone through a decade of the most trying circumstances and held himself from 'breaking' because he knows at the end of it, he will get a chance to meet his child."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON