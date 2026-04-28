Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 12: Akshay Kumar film crosses ₹121 crore; shows spike despite weekday

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 12: Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, was released on April 17. The film has since held its own despite competition from Dhurandhar 2, released on March 19, and the Hollywood film Michael, released on April 24. Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 12: Akshay Kumar plays the lead in the Priyadarshan film.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection According to the trade website Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla collected ₹4.18 crore net in India on Tuesday, taking its domestic total to ₹121.23 crore. The film brought in ₹84.40 crore in its first week, after an opening of ₹12.25 crore. On its second Friday, Bhooth Bangla collected ₹5.75 crore and saw a spike in weekend collections. On Saturday, it collected ₹10.75 crore, and on Sunday, ₹12.50 crore. The film saw an expected dip on Monday, bringing in ₹3.65 crore. The film showed a rise in collections on Tuesday with 15% occupancy.

Wamiqa Gabbi celebrates first ₹ 100 crore Wamiqa Gabbi, who also stars in Bhooth Bangla, celebrated the film crossing ₹100 crore in India. “My first 100 crore film. Grateful beyond words to @priyadarshan.official, @akshaykumar, @ektarkapoor and @f.a.a.r.a… along with the entire cast and crew who believed in this film and gave it everything. Bhooth Bangla is as much yours as it is ours,” she wrote on Instagram, posting a behind-the-scenes picture.

She also showed gratitude towards the audience, adding, “And to the audience… thank you for seeing it, feeling it, and slowly making space for it… and for me. Every step here has been earned, learned, and deeply felt. This is just the beginning… I’ll keep showing up, keep growing, and keep entertaining you… always.”

About Bhooth Bangla Bhooth Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. It stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. This is Priyadarshan and Akshay’s second horror comedy following the much-loved Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2017).

Talking about how Bhooth Bangla differs from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, writer Rohan Shankar told Hindustan Times, “Comparisons with Bhool Bhulaiyaa are inevitable, but the story, tonality, scale, and overall world of Bhoot Bangla are very different. So the experience is much larger than just scares and laughs. Once the audience watches it, I hope they’ll understand the scale and the emotional core we’re aiming for.”