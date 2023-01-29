Bhumi Pednekar flaunts abs, Vaani Kapoor wears gown with thigh slit at event; Raveena pouts in selfie with Rekha. Watch

Bhumi Pednekar and Vaani Kapoor posed together at an event in Mumbai on Saturday. The actors chose bold gowns for the event, where they were captured on the red carpet by paparazzi. Also seen at the star-studded gathering was veteran actor Rekha, who shared a sweet moment with Raveena Tandon on the red carpet. Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Sonu Sood, Nargis Fakhri, Shriya Saran, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Sanya Malhotra, Sayani Gupta and many other celebs also attended the event. Also read: Rekha dazzles in white saree at film event, fans call her 'forever gorgeous'

Bhumi Pednekar wore a green cutout gown with floor-sweeping train for the event. Vaani opted for an equally dramatic look – the actor wore a shimmery orange-golden dress with thigh slit. Bhumi and Vaani held each other close as they posed together at the red carpet. Their video, which was posted on a paparazzo account on Instagram attracted many comments from fans. One wrote, "Looking awesome, girls." A fan also wrote, "Fabulous." Many others dropped fire emojis in the comments section.

The paparazzi also captured a special moment between Raveena Tandon and Rekha as the two pouted while posing for a selfie. While Rekha wore a grey saree with heavy makeup and jewellery, Raveena was dressed in a grey and black gown. Recently, Raveena has been conferred with the Padma Shri, and she will receive the prestigious award later in the year.

Sonu Sood also wore a black suit, which he paired with a white T-shirt and white sneakers. Veteran actor Anupam Kher was seen in an all-black outfit. He also posed with photographers for a group photo. Actor Tisca Chopra wore a black saree with a golden blouse.

Kartik Aaryan, who recently filmed for an episode of Bigg Boss 16 and has been busy promoting his upcoming film Shehzada, was also spotted at the event. He wore a black formal suit with white shirt for the event, which was hosted by a magazine in Mumbai.

In his upcoming film, which will be released on February 10, Kartik will be seen playing the lead. The Rohit Dhawan directorial is an official adaptation of Allu Arjun's Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.

