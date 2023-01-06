Bhumi Pednekar makes the most of her New Year vacation in Mexico. See pics

Bhumi Pednekar has shared pictures and videos of herself from her New Year vacation in Mexico on Friday. The actor can be seen making the most out of her holiday with friends in Tulum. She shared photos from different locations of the great time she had. In one the pictures, she looked glamorous in a party dress. She can also be seen soaking up the sun on a beach under the clear sky and watching people exercise on the beach. Along with fans, her friends Rhea Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani reacted to her holiday post. (Also read: Inside Sumona Chakravarti's new year vacation with sun, sea and hot air balloons in Turkey. See pics)

In one of the pictures, she wore green satin thigh-high slit dress. She gave a stylish pose at a resort. She shared a small clip of herself have a fun time on the beach. She wore a red swimsuit. She also posted a group picture with her friends during night time. Their faces were not visible. In one of the videos, she can be seen swinging on a rope swing as she wore a see-through brown dress. She also treated her fans to a video, in which a group of people in swimsuits performed exercises on sand with sea and coconut tress in the backdrop.

Sharing the pictures and videos and pictures on Instagram, Bhumi wrote, “My year so far…” She used ‘Tulum’ and ‘Vacay’ as the hashtags on the post. Film producer Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Give us the tulum lookbook!” Bhumi's friend Orhan Awatramani commented, “Beauty is the Bhumi (smiling face with red heart eyes emoji).” Video Creator Sakshi Sindhwani wrote, “You are unreal Bhumi.”

Reacting to the holiday post, one of Bhumi's fans wrote, “Hot stuff (fire emoji).”Another fan commented, “You look incredible (smiling face with red heart eye emoji).” Other fan wrote, “Beautiful, Bhumi ma'am.” “Vacation aisa hi ho (A vacation should like this only)", wrote another. The other read, “Bombshell.” “Hotness”, wrote one. Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis on Bhumi's post.

On the work front, Bhumi was recently seen in writer-director Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. The film was released on December 12, 2022. It was produced by Karan Johar and got premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Bhumi has films like Bheed, Bhakshak and Afwaah in the pipeline. She also has The lady Killer alongside Arjun Kapoor as her upcoming project.

