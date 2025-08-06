Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Sood react to the Uttarkashi cloudburst: ‘We are all nothing in front of the wrath of nature’

Two separate cloudbursts in Dharali and Sukhi Top, unleashed chaos across Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with several celebrities, including Sonu Sood and Bhumi Pednekar, expressing their grief over the tragedy and highlighting the impact of climate change. Several celebrities, including Sonu Sood and Bhumi Pednekar, took to social media to express heartbreak over the tragedy.

Celebrities react to the cloudburst tragedy

Actor Sonu Sood took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his grief. “Heartbroken by the devastating floods & cloudburst in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Prayers for every life affected. It’s time the nation comes together — while the govt does its part, we as individuals must stand up for every soul who lost a home, a living, a life,” Sonu wrote.

Actor Adivi Sesh took to X and reacted to the heartbreaking visuals from Uttarakhand, writing, “Praying for #Uttarakhand. Heartbreaking visuals."

Bhumi took to Instagram to voice her concern about climate change and express her devastation over the recent cloudburst tragedy. She wrote, “What's happening in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is heartbreaking.”

“Forests being cut down for unsustainable levels of development. Zero thought to balance. Every monsoon these states go through incredible amounts of devastation due to floods. Some visuals are so scary. My heart goes out to those that have to deal with this. We are all nothing in front of the wrath of nature. Learn,” she added in the note posted on her Instagram Stories. The actor went on to share several chilling visuals and videos capturing the tragedy.

Bhumi also reposted several visuals capturing the tragedy on her Instagram.

Actor Raghav Juyal, who hails from Uttarakhand, also took to Instagram to send out prayers. He wrote, “Prayers” with folded hand emoji. Reposting a video on the growing construction work going on across the state, Raghav wrote, “Stop this. It’s already too late.”

According to The Times of India, Urvashi Rautela released a statement after the tragedy, saying, “As a daughter of Haridwar, every stone, every river, every breath of Uttarakhand is part of my soul. Today, seeing the devastating floods in the Kheer Ganga river in Uttarkashi—my land, my people, my family—I feel an ache that words can barely hold."

“I stand with you, I pray with you, and I promise to use my voice, my reach, and my resources to bring attention and aid to you in every possible way. I humbly request my fans, my well-wishers across India and around the world—let’s unite. Even a small contribution, even sharing verified relief links, even sending prayers—it matters. It saves lives,” she added.

About the Uttarakhand cloudburst

At least four people have died while many others are missing after a massive cloudburst triggered a flash flood in the Kheer Ganga river, causing large-scale destruction in Uttarakhand’s Dharali village.

The village is only one kilometre from Harsil on the Gangotri highway, a key pilgrimage route to Gangotri Dham. The flash flood, which struck around 1:40pm on Tuesday, sent a sudden surge of boulders, debris, and mud sweeping through the area in Uttarkashi, demolishing houses, shops, homestays, and hotels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken note and said he has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. “Under the supervision of the state government, relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort. No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people,” said the PM on X.