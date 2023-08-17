Bhumi Pednekar wishes rumoured boyfriend Yash Kataria on his birthday: ‘To the OG king’

Bhumi Pednekar wished her rumoured boyfriend Yash Kataria on the occasion of his birthday on Thursday. Bhumi shared a rare picture of Yash on her Instagram Stories that has left fans wondering whether this is the first time that the actor has made her relationship Instagram official. (Also read: Thank You For Coming: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill join Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh on new ‘chick flick’) Bhumi Pednekar wished her rumoured boyfriend Yash Kataria.

Bhumi's Instagram Story

In the picture, Yash is seen inside a restaurant, cutting a cake on the table. For the caption, she wrote, "happy birthday to the OG king."

Bhumi's Instagram Stories.

Who is Yash Kataria?

Bhumi and Yash were first linked together after they were spotted at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception in Mumbai. Even last month, the rumoured couple were spotted by the paparazzi as they stepped out with Bhumi's sister Samiksha Pednekar and their other friends for a dinner outing.

Besides this, Bhumi and Yash were also spotted at the Mumbai airport. Both of them were seen trying to maintain a low profile and walked separately to the parking area. Yash is a builder and a businessman; and has several common friends in the industry like Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani and others. He keeps a private profile on Instagram and follows Bhumi. Neither Bhumi nor Yash have confirmed the relationship rumours.

Upcoming projects

On the work front, Bhumi was last seen in Sudhir Mishra's Afwaah. She was also a pivotal part of Bheed and Govinda Naam Mera. Bhumi also unveiled her next, Thank You for Coming, which will premiere at Toronto Film Festival this month. The film is directed by Karan Boolani, and also stars Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi.

She will also star opposite Arjun Kapoor in The Ladykiller. The film tells the story of a small-town playboy who falls in love with a 'self-destructive beauty' as they embark on a whirlwind romance. She also has a romantic comedy titled Meri Patna Ka Remake, alongside Arjun and Rakul Preet Singh. She has one more film titled Bhakshak in her kitty.

