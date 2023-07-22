Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor step out for dinner with friends in Mumbai, watch Oppenheimer together

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor had a fun evening as they started their weekend with dinner followed by a movie. Several videos and pictures of the duo emerged on social media platforms as they stepped out of home on Friday night. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor says he'd never play a football match against Alia Bhatt) Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor outside a Mumbai restaurant.

Ranbir at a restaurant

In a video, Ranbir was seen entering the Hakkasan restaurant in Mumbai. He was dressed in a black sweatshirt, matching pants, sneakers and a cap. The actor flashed the thumbs-up sign and waved at the paparazzi and his fan before entering the restaurant.

Ranbir and Arjun leave the restaurant post dinner

In another clip, Ranbir was seen exiting the restaurant along with Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Dhawan and their friends. For the outing, Arjun was seen in a black T-shirt, pants and a woollen cap. He also wore dark sunglasses. As they exited, Arjun was seen telling the paparazzi to be careful as they might get hurt. Ranbir shook hands with his fans and briefly posed for pictures for the paparazzi even as it rained. He also posed for a selfie with his fan.

Ranbir and Arjun watch a movie

A fan account on Instagram also posted a video of Ranbir and Arjun seated inside a theatre. In the clip, Ranbir spoke to a person next to him while Arjun looked on. The video was posted with the caption, "Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor watching #Oppenheimer together."

Ranbir's upcoming film

Ranbir, recently, wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming action thriller film Animal. At the wrap-up party of the film, Ranbir was seen grooving to Sukhwinder Singh's songs Chaiyya Chaiyya and Ban Than Chali Bolo as the crew hooted for him. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. Animal is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

Recently the makers also unveiled the pre-teaser of the film. The video began with several people wearing skull masks, white shirts, black waistcoats, and ties. They wielded axes as well. Ranbir, wearing a white dhoti and kurta, walked in with an axe in his hand to fight with the group. Ranbir swung his axe as he killed several people.

Arjun's upcoming projects

Fans will see Arjun in the noir thriller The Ladykiller alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He also has an untitled out-and-out romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

