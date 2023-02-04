Bipasha Basu beams with joy as she plays with daughter Devi, calls being her mother as 'the most beautiful role' See pic

Bipasha Basu took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself from a recent photoshoot on Friday. She posted a heartwarming photo with daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. For the photoshoot, she held her daughter's tiny feet as she posed for the camera. She was all smiles as she played with her. She called herself being Devi's Ma as ‘the most beautiful role.’ Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child- daughter Devi in November, last year. Many fans rushed to comment section, and dropped sweet comments for little Devi. (Also read: Bipasha Basu holds daughter Devi as Karan Singh Grover looks at her in awe in new pics. See birthday post)

In the picture, Bipasha wore a white top while Devi wore a blue T-shirt with cute prints on it. The two were lying on a bed. Bipasha held her daughter's tiny feet and flashed a radiant smile. She kept her hair untied and eyes shut. She did not reveal Devi's face in the photo. She added Better Together song by Jack Johnson to her post.

Sharing the photo with Devi on Instagram, Bipasha wrote, “The most beautiful role of my life…being Devi's Ma. Durga Durga. Thank you @vivanbhathena_official aka Devi’s Vivi for capturing such beautiful moments of me @iamksgofficial and Devi." She used ‘motherhood’, ‘blessed’, ‘grateful’, ‘monkey love’ and ‘memories for life’ as the hashtags. Social influencer Rajiv Adatia wrote, “Omg so cute.” Actor Kajal Aggarwal commented, “Beautiful.” Singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote, “So beautiful.”

Reacting to mother-daughter's picture, one of Bipasha's fans commented, “Ye alag sukoon hai life ka (This is the greatest pleasure of the life) God bless you Devi.” Another fan wrote, “This is such a beautiful picture!! thu thu thu (ward off the evil eyes).” Other fan commented, “My heart is sooo full.” A fan wrote, “So cute mummy and baby.” “Mother's love is so precious”, added one. Many fans dropped heart emojis with cute compliments for the duo.

On 12 November, last year Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child six years after their marriage. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha had shared a beautiful post to announce the birth and the name of her daughter and wrote, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine." The two often share pictures of Devi on their social media handles but haven't revealed her face yet to their fans.

