Bipasha Basu, Dino Morea fought while shooting Raaz's wedding song, recalls Vikram Bhatt: She was crying, he was unhappy

Actors Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu, who featured in lead roles in Vikram Bhatt's Raaz, went through a breakup during the shooting of this film. Speaking with News18 Showsha, Vikram now spoke about how their break-up had impacted the mood on the film set. (Also Read | 20 years of Raaz: Everybody thought I was making a mistake, says Vikram Bhatt) Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea in a still from Raaz song Main Agar Saamne.

Vikram recalls Bipasha crying, Dino unhappy on Raaz sets

Vikram Bhatt said, "I remember a tragicom situation where we were shooting for their wedding song, Main Agar Saamne. There’s this line in the song – Apni shaadi ke din abb nahi door hai (our wedding isn't far)– and it was during this scene that they were both fighting. I remember Bipasha crying and Dino unhappy.”

Vikram shares what he told the former couple

He added, “I told them, ‘Guys, you can’t fight! We’re shooting a shaadi ka (wedding) song. Why don’t you suspend the ceasefire for two days?’ And then we had lunch together. But yes, their relationship was falling apart. I’m not the kind of person who goes into the personal lives of his actors. So, I don’t know what had transpired. Soon after Raaz, it completely fell apart.”

About Dino and Bipasha, her relationships

Dino and Bipasha met on a blind date which was set up by a common friend during their modelling days. Bipasha was in a relationship with Dino from 1996 to 2002.

During the filming of Jism in 2002, she began dating John Abraham but parted ways in 2011. The actor met Karan Singh Grover on the set of Alone (2014) and got married in April 2016. In November 2022, they welcomed their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover.

About Raaz

Raaz is a 2002 supernatural horror film directed by Vikram Bhatt. The film also stars Malini Sharma. Aditya (Dino) and Sanjana (Bipasha Basu), a couple, move to Ooty to save their failing marriage. However, their new home is haunted.

Sanjana finds that Adiya is part of the ghostly conspiracy and she needs to fix it to escape. The film is an unofficial adaptation of What Lies Beneath (2000). The film was the second-highest-grossing film of 2002.