Bipasha Basu shares glimpse of daughter Devi's pink and white nursery, personalised name garland. Watch

Bipasha Basu has shared a glimpse of her daughter Devi's nursery on Instagram. The actor shared a video in which Devi can be seen playing in her crib, with a personalised fairy theme name garland in pink hanging around it. She added the song Ek Ong Kaar along with the video. Also read: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover finally reveal daughter Devi's face, fans feel she resembles her dad Bipasha Basu shared a video from Devi's nursery.

Sharing the video, Bipasha wrote, “Bliss (heart emoticon, nazar amulet and folded hands emojis) #devibasusinghgrover #durgadurga #ekomkar.” The nursery is done up in pink and white. The crib's bedding is in pink while the crib canopy is in pink and white. Devi's name garland and the unicorn theme crib mobile is also in pink and white. The baby is seen lying on her stomach but her face is not visible in the video.

Bipasha's fans loved the video and showered the little one with love. A fan wrote, “Devi be happy and blessed always.” Another commented, “Bless the cute soul.” One more said, “Awwwwwww so sweet.” Actor Rhea Chakraborty liked the post while Rajiv Adatia dropped kiss-eyes emojis in the comments section.

Bipasha and husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed Devi in November last year. They shared her pictures and videos on Instagram but revealed her face this month. Sharing two of her closeup pictures, they wrote, “Hello world … I am Devi #devibasusinghgrover.” She was seen in a pastel pink ensemble with a matching headband in the pictures.

The couple announced Devi's birth last year. Sharing a post on November 12, they wrote, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine." The couple had announced the pregnancy in August last year.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film Alone in 2015, marking their first on-screen collaboration. They tied the knot after one year in April 2016.

Bipasha was last seen alongside Karan in their 2020 web show, Dangerous. Karan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi. It will release in January next year.

