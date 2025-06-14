Bipasha Basu slams trolls fat-shaming her for weight gain after childbirth: ‘Memes do not define me’

Actor Bipasha Basu is not letting any meme, mocking her for her weight gain after childbirth, define her. She recently took a strong stance against trolls who were body-shaming her post-partum look, asserting that their hurtful comments don't define her identity or self-worth. Also read: Mika Singh feels Bipasha Basu is out of work because of her attitude: 'The drama she created on Dangerous ensured...’ Indian actor Bipasha Basu is married to Karan Singh Grover, with whom she shares a daughter.(AP)

Instead, Bipasha pointed out that such behaviour reveals a disturbing aspect of society's mindset towards women.

Bipasha Basu reacts

Bipasha took to Instagram to react to the online chatter around her weight gain after embracing motherhood. She expressed her thoughts in the comments section of a reel that criticised the unfair expectations and pressures women face after childbirth.

The reel referenced an Instagram post featuring a collage of Bipasha's past and present photos, set to the lyrics of Night Changes, which seemed to emphasise the changes in her appearance over time.

Shweta Vijay Nair, a former Miss India and beauty influencer, took to Instagram to speak out against the unrealistic expectations placed on women, particularly mothers. In her reel, she highlighted the emotional and physical toll of motherhood, emphasising how women are expected to juggle multiple roles while facing judgment for even the smallest imperfections in their appearance.

Bipasha reacted to the whole issue in the comment section.

“Thank you for your clear words... Hope the human race does not remain so shallow and so low forever… and they encouarge and applaud women for the million roles they play each day,” she wrote in the comment section.

Bipasha continued, “I am a super confident woman with a very evolved loving partner and family. Memes and trolls do not define me ever… nor did they make me who i am. But these are deeply disturbing reflections of the society towards women . Another woman in my place could be deeply affected and scarred with the viciousness”.

“Anyways if we have more strong voices and atleast women understanding and applauding women for who they are then women will rise higher and higher :) We are unstoppable ladies,” she ended.

Bipasha's comment.

Her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover wrote, “We should be putting all the women we know and love on a pedestal and praying to them. They are the gods/goddesses we should pray to. In fact I believe that god/ source is a feminine energy. Nothing else could have created something as beautiful as life”. He also thanked her for “being so awesome”.

More about Bipasha

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child on November 12, 2022, six years after their marriage. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha had shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter. The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine”. Since then, the actor has focused on her daughter.