Mika Singh feels Bipasha Basu is out of work because of her attitude: 'The drama she created on Dangerous ensured...’

Mika criticises Bipasha

Mika turned producer with the MX Original Dangerous, starring Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. The crime thriller released in 2020.

In the interview, the singer looked back at the bitter experience of working with Bipasha. Initially, Mika had envisioned a small-scale film, primarily as a platform to showcase his music.

He said, “Why do you think they’re out of work now? God is watching everything. I liked Karan a lot and wanted to produce a low-budget film—around ₹4 crore," he explained.

At that point, Mika could not afford Vikram Bhatt as a director. That’s why he roped him in as a writer and Bhushan Patel to direct. Things took a turn when Bipasha insisted on joining the project.

“I was considering another actress, but she wanted to be a part of it. The shoot was set in London, and the budget increased from ₹4 crore to ₹14 crore... And the drama created by Bipasha ensured that I would always regret getting into production. It was a team she was comfortable with, and they were playing a couple, who had to feature in kissing scenes. Suddenly, she was throwing tantrums saying she won’t do this or she won’t do that, etc…” added Mika.

Mika also shared that he never defaulted on their payments, but it wasn’t easy to complete the dubbing process too. He said “someone always had a sore throat. If it was Bipasha who was sick at one time, it was Karan at another”.

About the couple

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu met while filming Alone in 2015. They got married in 2016 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Devi, in 2022. It has been almost five years since Bipasha was last seen in an acting role.