Bipasha Basu wears her confidence as she returns to ramp, fans defend her against trolls commenting on her weight

Bipasha Basu returned to the ramp on Sunday after entering motherhood. She walked with a smile on her face in a flowy gown with a cape. The actor was however ridiculed for her weight gain and her catwalk by trolls but many of her fans came forward to defend her and appreciate her for how she looked. She gave birth to daughter Devi last year. Also read: Bipasha Basu shares cute photo with daughter Devi doing yoga with her: ‘Beginning to accept there is no more me time’ Bipasha Basu walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week.

Bipasha walks the ramp

A video of Bipasha from the Lakme Fashion Week was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. Some commented on her weight gain and even said that she had forgotten how to do a catwalk. Some also called her "moti (fat)." Her fans defended her in the comments section.

Taking her side, a fan commented on the video, “Stop body shaming her please she is definitely uncomfortable.” Another said, “Bipasha looking gorgeous in Mumma weight.” A fan also said, “She look beautiful and glowing.” “She is so stunning,” wrote a fan in reaction to the video.

Bipasha shares a post

Sharing a video of herself on Instagram, Bipasha wrote Sunday night, “Love yourself at every stage of your life. Wear your confidence.” Commenting on her post, husband and actor Karan Singh Grover wrote, “I do I do love yourself with my breath.”

Her fans were all praise for her and hailed her for her confidence. “What a beautiful woman, inside and out. Wife and mom. Dreamy Girl!” wrote a fan. Another said, “Our body go through a lot as we have given birth to another human. You are just looking lovely and adorable. Strong and beautiful mama.” One more commented, “More power to amazing women.” Appreciating her for her confidence, a fan wrote, “Great to see your confidence and courage ..not all moms have that nor that platform to be themselves especially when there's lot of changes physically after birth and the pressure to always look good... kudos to you beautiful mama ..Great going.”

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed Devi on November 12 last year, six years after their marriage. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter. The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON