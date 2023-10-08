Bipasha Basu shares cute photo with daughter Devi doing yoga with her: ‘Beginning to accept there is no more me time’

Bipasha Basu's workout session at home did not go as planned. She was interrupted and joined by someone else in the most adorable fashion. Seems like daughter Devi has also followed the footsteps of her fitness enthusiast mother quite early. On Sunday, Bipasha shared a super cute picture of her little one that has won everyone's hearts. (Also read: Bipasha Basu reveals Karan was away for 15 days after Devi's birth, she didn't let family meet baby: I felt really alone) Bipasha Basu shared a picture with daughter Devi on her Instagram.

Bipasha's Instagram post

Bipasha posted a picture of herself doing yoga on the floor while she was being intruded by Devi who imitated the pose right under her. The cute picture had both of them stretching down with the support of their palms and feet, hence their expressions were not visible on the front.

Bipasha wrote in the caption: "So someone always includes herself in my … ME TIME !!! (red heart and smiley emoticons) Beginning to accept there is no more me time for me (monkey face emoticon)." She also added the hashtags #mamatryingtogetfit and #loveyourself along with the caption. She tagged husband Karan Singh Grover on the post.

Fan reactions

Fans of the actor reacted to the cute post in the comments section. One wrote, "Devi is so lucky to get such wonderful parents!" Another said, "I'm so sure that Devi is gonna be so beautiful like her mother." A comment also read, "She wants to become strong like her mother!" A fan wrote, "Cute momma and cutest baby ...lots of love to Devi." "Such a cute disturbance during exercise (laughing face emoticon)" said another.

More about Devi

Bipasha and Karan welcomed Devi on November 12 last year. They revealed her face a few months ago. Recently, on an Instagram Live with Neha Dhupia, Bipasha had opened up about the toughest phase of her life, when Devi had to undergo a six-hour operation for ventricular septal defect (VSD).

Bipasha said she conceived Devi via IVF, but learnt three days after her birth that she had two holes in her heart. “First 40 days 40 nights, I didn't sleep for a second. I was alone, I didn't tell my family. She wasn't allowed to meet anyone with cold and cough, my whole family had viral at that time. I didn't let anyone meet Devi. Everyone thought why I had gone weird, but I was being fiercely protective about my daughter,” the actor said.

