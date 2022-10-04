Bipasha Basu won’t go pandal hopping this Durga Puja: Our baby is going to arrive soon

This year’s Durga Puja will forever be special for Bipasha Basu Singh Grover and husband Karan Singh Grover. And the reason is known to everyone by now.

“This year has been blessed by Maa Durga, our baby is going to arrive soon and have her blessings. There’s a tiny little story that I have not shared with anybody. We had a beautiful darshan of Maa Vaishno Devi last year on November 23, me and Karan had never visited before. We asked for this blessing, we definitely wanted to have a baby. Next year, when we got pregnant, our first ultrasound due date matched the exact date of when we had gone there! Both of us have faith, Maa Durga is a part of our lives,” reveals the actor to us.

The 43-year-old has always treated Durga Puja as her most special time of the year. Since childhood, there would be big celebrations in her family. “Even though I was born in Delhi, we used to travel to Kolkata for this. My attachment to Durga Maa happened at a very young age. My mom gave me a Durga locket, without which I don’t step out even today, I can’t go to sleep without it. I miss Kolkata though for the celebrations. It’s beautiful in Mumbai too, but I still miss the flavour there,” shares Basu.

Since she is in an advanced stage of pregnancy, the actor has been advised by her doctors to not go out too much. And that means no pandal hopping as well. The actor says, “It gets really hot for me in the day, I am pretty close to my due date. This time, even though I want to go, my size doesn’t permit me. I don’t have clothes, so it’s like any time I have to step out, I have to think what do I wear. That’s not the main reason, but the health of the baby, how much I want to expose myself to the viruses around at this point,” she signs off.