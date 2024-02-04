 Black OTT release: When and where to watch Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji film | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Black OTT release: When and where to watch Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji's film on its 19th anniversary

Black OTT release: When and where to watch Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji's film on its 19th anniversary

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 04, 2024 01:44 PM IST

Black OTT release: Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating Black's digital release, 19 years after his Sanjay Leela Bhansali film came out. Check out all the details.

Black OTT release: Black (2005), directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, will finally have its OTT release. On Sunday, which marked the 19th anniversary of Black's release in theatres worldwide, the veteran actor took to X to share details about Black's digital release. Also read | 15 years of Black: Rani Mukerji says she understood value of human life through it

Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji's film Black gets OTT release after 19 years.
Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji's film Black gets OTT release after 19 years.

Black OTT release date

Black, which was released on February 4, 2005, is finally out on Netflix. To coincide with the film's 19th anniversary, the makers and team surprised fans with the announcement.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Sunday, “It's been 19 years since Black released, and today we're celebrating it's first ever digital release on Netflix! Debraj and Michelle's journey has been an inspiration to all of us, and we hope it instills you with strength and compassion (red heart emoji).”

Netflix announces Black's OTT release

The announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Black's OTT release was also made by Netflix on Instagram. Black narrates the story of Michelle (Rani Mukerji), a deaf-and-blind woman, and her relationship with her teacher Debraj (Amitabh Bachchan), an elderly alcoholic teacher, who himself later develops Alzheimer's disease.

More about about Black

The Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji-starrer was an average success at the box office, grossing 39.83 crore worldwide during its theatrical run, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. However, the film was appreciated by critics, and remains one of the best films of Amitabh and Rani's career. Black was praised for its direction, story, screenplay, dialogues, production design, costumes, and the performances of the cast.

Black won three awards at the 53rd National Film Awards, including Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Actor (Amitabh Bachchan). At the 51st Filmfare Awards in 2006, the film won in all the 11 categories it was nominated in, including Best Film, Best Film (Critics), Best Director (Bhansali), Best Actor, Best Actor (Critics) (both for Amitabh ), Best Actress and Best Actress (Critics) (both for Rani Mukerji), thus becoming the most-awarded film in the history of the Filmfare Awards at that time.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On