Black OTT release: When and where to watch Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji's film on its 19th anniversary

Black OTT release: Black (2005), directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, will finally have its OTT release. On Sunday, which marked the 19th anniversary of Black's release in theatres worldwide, the veteran actor took to X to share details about Black's digital release. Also read | 15 years of Black: Rani Mukerji says she understood value of human life through it Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji's film Black gets OTT release after 19 years.

Black OTT release date

Black, which was released on February 4, 2005, is finally out on Netflix. To coincide with the film's 19th anniversary, the makers and team surprised fans with the announcement.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Sunday, “It's been 19 years since Black released, and today we're celebrating it's first ever digital release on Netflix! Debraj and Michelle's journey has been an inspiration to all of us, and we hope it instills you with strength and compassion (red heart emoji).”

Netflix announces Black's OTT release

The announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Black's OTT release was also made by Netflix on Instagram. Black narrates the story of Michelle (Rani Mukerji), a deaf-and-blind woman, and her relationship with her teacher Debraj (Amitabh Bachchan), an elderly alcoholic teacher, who himself later develops Alzheimer's disease.

More about about Black

The Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji-starrer was an average success at the box office, grossing ₹39.83 crore worldwide during its theatrical run, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. However, the film was appreciated by critics, and remains one of the best films of Amitabh and Rani's career. Black was praised for its direction, story, screenplay, dialogues, production design, costumes, and the performances of the cast.

Black won three awards at the 53rd National Film Awards, including Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Actor (Amitabh Bachchan). At the 51st Filmfare Awards in 2006, the film won in all the 11 categories it was nominated in, including Best Film, Best Film (Critics), Best Director (Bhansali), Best Actor, Best Actor (Critics) (both for Amitabh ), Best Actress and Best Actress (Critics) (both for Rani Mukerji), thus becoming the most-awarded film in the history of the Filmfare Awards at that time.

