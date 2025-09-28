Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol share screen for 1st time in hilarious ad, bhaiya Sunny Deol's cameo has a twist. Watch

Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol have finally shared screen space, and the internet can’t stop laughing. In a new CRED advertisement, cousins Bobby and Abhay Deol appear together for the first time, with a cheeky nod to their famous family and their action-hero elder brother, Sunny Deol. In a new CRED ad, cousins Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol entertain fans as animated chickens. Their playful banter and the absurdity of the ad have sparked laughter, with viewers requesting a follow-up featuring their legendary brother, Sunny Deol.

What's in the ad?

The quirky ad, which dropped on Sunday and was posted by Bobby Deol on social media, shows Bobby and Abhay turned into animated chickens promoting the CRED app and saying, "Pay credit card bill on CRED today and win gold coins everywhere.”

Seconds later, the two bizarrely morph into stacks of gold coins, leaving viewers as confused as amused. As the Deols try to process the strange script, a member of the ad’s production crew proudly claims that they pulled it off using AI.

Clearly unimpressed, Bobby looks at Abhay in disbelief and asks, "Kisko phone laga raha hai?" (“Who are you calling?”) To which Abhay deadpan replies, "Bhaiya." (“Big brother.”) The implication? Only Sunny Deol can deal with this level of advertising absurdity. Bobby captioned the post: "Bade bhaiyya Indiranagar pahunch gaye hain @cred_club (Big brother has reached Indiranagar). Sunny Deol himself responded with a row of red heart emojis, seemingly enjoying the fun.

Fans react

Fans could not stop laughing as they were hit with this rare collaboration between the Deol brothers. Some even demanded a follow-up featuring Sunny’s legendary on-screen fury. “We need a sequel to this where ‘bhaiya’ tosses and flings the CRED team in the air,” wrote one fan.

“Sunny Bhaiya’s dhai kilo ka haath will soon be in action @cred_club (Sunny Bhaiya's hand weighing 2.5kg will soon be in action)” said another, referencing his iconic dialogue from Damini.

“Ab CRED creative team ka nal ukhdega. (Now the CRED creative team will get thrown around”), referring to his famous pulling the handpump out scene in Gadar.

“Yeh kamaal bhi sirf Deols kar sakte hain (Only the Deols could pull this off)," wrote another fan.

Bobby, Abhay and Sunny's latest projects

Bobby is riding high on the success of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a satirical comedy‑drama by Aryan Khan. He’s also starring in Bandar, a gritty thriller from Anurag Kashyap, inspired by real events. Bobby will also be seen in the upcoming YRF Spy Universe film Alpha, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh.

Sunny will soon be seen in the war drama Border 2 with Varun Dhawan, Ahaan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is expected to be released in January next year. He is also playing Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan: Part 1, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravan.

Abhay Deol will next be seen in Bun Tikki with Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi, and produced by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Premiered at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival in January 2025, the film is a family drama that explores the emotional journey of a single father and his young son.