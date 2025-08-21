Bobby Deol complained to Shah Rukh when Aryan Khan demanded too many retakes in Ba***ds of Bollywood: Ab mujhe jaana hai

The preview launch of Aryan Khan's debut web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, was a starry affair. Held at YRF Studios in Mumbai on Wednesday, it saw dad Shah Rukh Khan turning emcee for the evening, and mom (and producer) Gauri Khan also making an appearance on stage. Before bringing Aryan on stage for the first time, Shah Rukh introduced the entire cast of the show, including his old friend, actor Bobby Deol. Bobby Deol, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aryan Khan at The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview launch event in Mumbai.

Bobby Deol on Aryan Khan

After Shah Rukh brought Bobby on to the stage, the actor was all praises for Aryan, the director. "It's very difficult to get your emotions what you write on paper for each character, and the way Aryan has done that is just amazing. Everybody, from mature characters to younger characters, he's just brought out the best in everyone," he said.

But just after that, Bobby revealed the one 'complaint' he had from Aryan's style of direction. "Woh alag baat hai usne bahut nichoda humein. Bahut mehnat karvayi humse. Main bas dekhta rehta hai. Bolta tha one more, I'd say koi baat nahin beta one more. Shuru me to laga kuch kam one more karvayega, lekin uske one more band hi nahin hue (It's another matter that he spent all of us, made us work really hard. I used to watch him ask for one more take, and I'd say no issue, son, we will do it. Initially, I thought he'd relent, but his one more did not end)," said Bobby with a laugh.

Shah Rukh reveals Bobby called him about Aryan

Shah Rukh then chimed in. "Main ek baat bataun ek baar raat ko bhi phone kiya mujhe, 'aa jaa yaar bahut takes le raha hai ye, ab mujhko jaana hai' (Once Bobby called me at night asking me to come because he was asking for too many takes. He had to go somewhere)."

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is a satire on the Hindi film industry, starring Lakshay and Sahher Bamba as two actors. Bobby plays an ageing superstar and the father of Sahher's character in the show. The show, written and directed by Aryan, marks his maiden foray into showbiz. It will begin streaming on Netflix on September 18.