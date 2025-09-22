Bobby Deol's 1997 song Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela trends again, gets 5 million fresh views after The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Who could have predicted that the two most talked-about and 'viral' moments from Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood would involve songs more than two decades old. The clip of Raghav Juyal passionately singing Kaho Na Kaho to an embarrassed Emraan Hashmi is doing rounds on social media. But there is another clip, with a more shocking context, that has also gone viral. And it involves a Bobby Deol song from the 1997 film, Gupt. Bobby Deol in a still from the Gupt song Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela.

Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela in The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela, the popular song from Gupt, has been used in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. In the show, Bobby plays Bollywood superstar Ajay Talvar. In the universe, the song is picturised on Ajay from his late-90s film, Sailaab. The song is heard once during a party in the earlier episodes. But its real significance is revealed in the show's climax when it connects Ajay with Mona Singh's character, Neeta, who is digitally inserted in the song as a background dancer. The original video from Gupt did not feature Mona.

Mona Singh (L) with Bobby Deol in The Ba***ds of Bollywood version of the song.

The song's rather shocking place in the show's climax has made it relevant and buzzing again. Over the weekend, the song, composed by Viju Shah and sung by Udit Narayan, began trending on Instagram and Spotify. Interestingly, an old video of the song on YouTube gained as many as 5 million fresh views on YouTube in the four days since The Ba***ds of Bollywood release on Netflix.

The internet reacts

The comments were also largely fresh. "The meaning of this song has completely changed for me after watching Bads of Bollywood on Netflix," wrote a fan in the comment section. Another added, "I have never seen such an amazing use of old stuff in modern webseries😂. Great work by Son of Shahrukh!!" Even the official account of Netflix India chimed in with: "aaj yeh gaana achanak se yaad aagaya (Today, I was reminded of this song suddenly)."

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is a satirical take on the Hindi film industry that marks Aryan Khan's debut as a director and showrunner. The show has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Apart from Bobby and Mona, the series stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, and Aanya Singh in the lead roles. It is currently streaming on Netflix.