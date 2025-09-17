Bobby Deol on Aryan Khan: 'Not easy to come out of the shadows of the biggest Indian superstar’

Actor Bobby Deol confessed that he felt a lot of fatherly emotions for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan while working on his directorial debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood, adding that being the son of one of the biggest superstars in India isn’t easy for him. Bobby Deol will soon be seen in Aryan Khan’s debut directorial, The Ba**ds of Bollywood.

Bobby on feeling protective about Aryan

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Bobby confessed that he felt ‘fatherly emotions’ while getting directed by Aryan.

“I felt a lot of fatherly emotions, because I also have kids, and both of them want to come in this industry. It’s not easy, because being from the family which is already existing and to come out of the shadows of the biggest Indian superstar in the world,” Bobby said.

He added, “For me, it was my dad and brother. Being Shah Rukh Khan’s son, it’s not an easy task. But, I think this child has no fear for that. He is fearless. He has this fire that makes him so unique and one of his kind. When he was directing me, I always felt so nice and happy like my own son is directing me. I could just feel it.”

Bobby revealed that Aryan not only directed but also actively enacted scenes to demonstrate the exact approach he wanted. He said Aryan would get into the depth of it and make everyone do a lot of takes, because “he knew that we have something which he was looking for”.

About Aryan’s debut directorial

Bobby will soon be seen in Aryan’s debut directorial, The Ba**ds of Bollywood. The series delves into the life of an outsider, Aasman Singh , as he navigates the glitzy yet challenging world of Bollywood. Bobby will be seen in the role of Ajay Talwar, a superstar and father to a Sahher Bambba's Karishma Talwar, a rising starlet.

The series is described as an unabashed ride with a blend of self-aware humour and a gripping narrative. It will debut on Netflix on September 18.