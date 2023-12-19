Bobby Deol says he has asked his sons Aryaman and Dharam to learn Hindi before film debut: ‘Sab angrezi bolte hain’

Actor Bobby Deol talked about his sons Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol, who want to mark their film debut in future. Sharing his advice for them, Bobby told Film Companion that they need to first learn Hindi as kids only speak in English these days. He did not take any star kids' names other than his sons. Also read: Bobby Deol confesses he initially felt disgusted playing Abrar in Animal Bobby Deol has two sons, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol.

Bobby on his advice to sons

Bobby said, “That’s the most important thing for an actor. I meet young kids and I keep telling them that you’ve to really be prepared. Like my sons, they want to be actors, and I keep telling them ki first apni Hindi theek karo. Hindi theek se nahi bolte kyuki aadat nahi hai na. Sab angrezi bolte hain ek doosre se (They are not used to talking in Hindi, they all talk to each other in English). I think, once you have command over your lines, you don’t have to think anything. You just have to feel the character.”

While Bobby did not take any name, several star kids have came under scanner for struggling with their command over Hindi, even in films. Previously, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan's video from an event had gone viral as she struggled to deliver a short speech in Hindi at a school.

Bobby's sons to make Bollywood debut

Bobby had earlier confirmed that his sons, Aryaman and Dharam would be entering the industry. He told India Today, “There’s no business like show business and my sons will come into this industry, but they’re too young right now especially my older one is just 22 years old and the younger one is 19 years, so another 3-4 years time they will enter the industry.”

Animal

Bobby is currently flying high after the success of his latest film, Animal. It starred him as an antagonist alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. It also features Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri. The film is one of the highest grossers of 2023.

On the success of the film, Bobby told paparazzi, “Guys thank you so much. God has been very kind. Itna pyaar mila is film ke liye. Aisa lag rha hai main sapna dekh raha hun. (The film is receiving a lot of love...It feels like I am dreaming).”

