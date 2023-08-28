Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora splitting? Sources close to the couple rubbish rumours

Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have hit the headlines once again, and not for happy reason. This time, they are under the spotlight for buzz that they have parted ways, sending their fans into a frenzy. However, we have exclusively learnt that these claims are “not true at all”, with sources mentioning that these are “absurd conjectures” based on some “social media activities”. After dating for several years, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their relationship official in 2019

Recently, the clamour around the breakup grew louder when influencer Kusha Kapil, who recently announced her split from her husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, reacted to reports claiming that she is dating Arjun.

She took to her Instagram broadcast channel to clear the air, saying, “Every time I read sh*t about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. Unki social life has taken a big hit”.

It made fans dig into their social media feed to find hints about trouble in paradise. And it is believed that Arora is not liking or commenting on any of Arjun’s social media posts. She is not even following any of Arjun’s family members, but it is not confirmed that she used to follow them in the first place. That being said, they both still follow each other on social media, and Arjun still follows her sister Amrita Arora.

Meanwhile, Arjun has been liking and commenting on her posts, with the most recent one being on Saturday on a video of her with her pet dog Casper, stating, “The real star of ur life”.

They have not addressed the buzz directly, but their recent cryptic posts added to the buzz. While Arora posted a quote about change being the law of life, Kapoor shared a quote on counting on garbage in the world.

However, sources close to the couple dismiss the claims. One insider shares that the speculation first emerged when Kapoor went on a trip without Arora around Independence Day.

“There is absolutely no truth behind all these claims. They are very much together, and have not parted ways. It is just strange that people draw these conclusions just because one of them went for a trip without the other. People need to realise that they both are working individuals, and sometimes their schedules don’t align, and they can go on solo vacays too,” says the insider.

Another insider also claims that all’s well in paradise, pointing out, “The breakup reports gathered steam when Kusha reacted to the linkup rumours with Arjun, and it made people believe that Arjun and Mala are no longer together. These are just mere conjectures, and that too based on social media”.

On Sunday, the couple also made back to back appearances together, letting their joint outing dismiss the rumours. They have been dating for several years, and made their relationship official in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON