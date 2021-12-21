Bollywood helped me serve my family: Govinda

Govinda marked his acting debut 35 years ago with Ilzaam (1986). And since then, he has successfully carved a niche for himself as a comedy actor.

“It has been rather interesting,” says Govinda, talking about his career graph. He elaborates, “It helped me serve my family. I could create my own brand of cinema. I am thankful that I could bring new stars, producers and directors to the industry, and they all did very well. If I look back, har jagah mere apne hi dikhaayi dete hain (smiles).”

While he may be taking it slow right now as far as films are concerned, he has made fruitful use of his time by pursuing music. “I thought of creating my own platform, Govinda Royalles, so that people who want to see Govinda kind of songs can watch them and have fun. I have written about 100-150 songs. I also want to sing and perform songs on my own,” the actor shares, adding that he is looking forward to some “huge proposals” coming his way from filmmakers.

Meanwhile, as Govinda turns 58 today, we ask him about his birthday celebration plans. “I am planning to visit a temple dedicated to a goddess. Every time I miss my mother, I visit a temple. Usually, I go alone but this time, I requested my wife to accompany me. We will do a pooja together,” he tells us.

Talking about his feelings of gratitude for the life and career he has had, the Partner (2007) actor adds, “The best thing I’ve learnt from my mother is to create an aura of happiness around myself, rather than waiting for other people or things to bring me joy. I believe my life is a result of the decisions I made. Nothing could tarnish my name or image. I believe in karma and doing good deeds,” he ends.