Boney Kapoor recalls living in Raj Kapoor's servant quarters: ‘My father was in debt’

Boney Kapoor has seen several ups and down in his career as a movie producer. The filmmaker who has backed Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, went through some financial hardships while growing up. In an interview with Galatta India, he mentioned how his father had to live in Raj Kapoor's servants quarters since the family did not have enough money. (Also read: Boney Kapoor reveals Anil Kapoor is miffed he's not cast in No Entry sequel: ‘My brother is still not talking properly’) Boney Kapoor admitted he and his family lived in Raj Kapoor's servant quarters.

Boney Kapoor reveals about his father's financial crisis

While recalling his childhood, Boney said, “My father was brought to Bombay by Prithviraj Kapoor. My grandfather handed over my father to Prithviraj ji because my father left about 10-12 jobs. Left, in the sense, he was thrown out because he was siding with and supporting the workers, and fought for their causes.” He further added, “When my grandmother passed away, Anil and I decided that he will do acting and I will take over the production. Somebody had to run the show at home also. My father had a heart problem, we didn’t want to give him stress. My father was in debt. We were in a sh**hole.”

Boney Kapoor compared Ajay Devgn to Amitabh Bachchan

Boney's recent release Maidaan features Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and orthers in crucial roles. He recently announced a Telugu project with Ram Charan and his daughter Janhvi Kapoor tentatively titled RC 16. The producer shared a picture with the cast and captioned his Instagram post as, “I was happy to be at the Mahurat and meeting some of my old friends at the start of this very special journey .Thank you Upasna and Ram for making us feel at home with your gracious and warm hospitality. Wishing best of luck to the whole team of RC 16.” Boney has also confirmed No Entry 2 with Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

