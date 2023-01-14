Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Boney Kapoor shares update on No Entry sequel, talks about legality issues: 'Script is there, actors are there too'

Boney Kapoor shares update on No Entry sequel, talks about legality issues: 'Script is there, actors are there too'

bollywood
Published on Jan 14, 2023 03:15 PM IST

Boney Kapoor has talked about the sequel of No Entry. He said that the ‘script is there and actors are there too'.

Boney Kapoor has talked about the sequel of No Entry.
Boney Kapoor has talked about the sequel of No Entry.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Producer Boney Kapoor has shared updates on the sequel of his 2005 film No Entry. In a new interview, Boney also said that the film has 'no issue of legality' and added that 'everything is under control'. He also said that for No Entry's sequel, the 'script and actors are there'. (Also Read | Boney Kapoor poses with Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya)

No Entry (2005) is a comedy film written and directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor. The film stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly. No Entry earned 74.13 crore globally and became the highest-grossing film of 2005.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Boney said, “There is a demand for sequels of Wanted, No Entry and Mr India. There are people who are wanting to make Hum Paanch all over again. Some of my films have already been remade in some or the other way. I know Woh Saat Din, I know Ponga Pandit. There are few films from our older slate which have been made again in a different world, with upscaled production."

Talking about the sequel of No Entry, Boney replied, “I can’t discuss this on camera and it’s not for the public domain. If it is destined to happen, it will happen. The script is there and the actors are there too. It's just about everything falling in the right place. There is no issue of legality as it is written about in the media. Everything is under control and things just have to fall in place.”

Boney's last venture as a producer was Tamil action heist Thunivu which released earlier this week. Written and directed by H Vinoth, it stars Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Pavani Reddy, John Kokken, Mamathi Chari, Ajay, Veera and Bagavathi Perumal.

He will make his acting debut with the upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 8.

Boney will also produce the biographical sports drama Maidaan along with Zee Studios. Directed by Amit Sharma. the film stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh and Gajraj Rao. The film will release in theatres in May.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
boney kapoor anees bazmee salman khan + 1 more
boney kapoor anees bazmee salman khan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out