Brahmastra box office: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film sees worldwide gross collection of 75 crore on opening day

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva had a great start in theatres across the world as it released on Friday in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together for the first time, the Ayan Mukerji directorial opened at worldwide gross collection of ₹75 crore. Also read: Theatres open early morning, late night shows of Brahmastra amid 'huge demand'

The film's producer Karan Johar shared the update on Instagram and captioned his post, “Humbled… Grateful…but yet can’t control my excitement!” The post says: ‘Worldwide box office gross day 1 ₹75 crore. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Thank you’.

According to Boxofficeindia.com, it collected in the range of ₹35-36 crore in all versions at the domestic box office on day one. This makes it the highest non-holiday release in Hindi, only after Baahubali: The Conclusion. The report stated that the Hindi version alone collected ₹32-33 crore nett on the opening day. Another report from the portal said the film is headed for a worldwide collection of over ₹200 crore in its opening weekend.

Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Brahmastra is currently running in theatres in 2D, 3D and Imax 3D. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film's Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam versions are presented by SS Rajamouli of RRR and Baahubali fame.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared on Friday that the film released on 5019 screens in India and on around 3894 screens overseas, making it a total screen count of 8,913 screens. The film has also recorded a decent advance booking for the weekend.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first in Ayan's Astraverse trilogy. It is being praised for the use of VFX in bringing the action scenes to life on screen. The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Watch Brahmastra because it's not every day that Bollywood churns out a film on this grand scale, with top-class VFX and creates a mystical universe that we only see in the West or closer home in the south film industry. And given that it's a planned trilogy, you'd be already left craving for a part two sooner.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON