Brahmastra: Karan Johar shares clip of Vanarastra in action, fans cheer for Shah Rukh Khan. Watch

The countdown for the release of Brahmastra has begun. The ambitious multi-starrer hits the screens on September 9 and with each passing day, the buzz is growing louder. On Thursday, the film’s producer Karan Johar shared a small clip from the film featuring the ‘Vanarastra’ engaged in a fight scene. Earlier, leaked pictures had claimed that it’s Shah Rukh Khan who plays the character in a cameo in the film. Fans immediately dropped comments that they were excited to see Shah Rukh in action. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Brahmastra confirmed by Mouni Roy

Sharing the clip, Karan wrote, “The extraordinary power of Vānarāstra will unfold in just 8 days!” The short clip shows the Vanarastra running and leaping up against a wall, kicking a ball of fire at an antagonist, who then falls to the ground.

The clip does not show the face of the character or reveal who is playing him but many remarked the physical structure was very similar to Shah Rukh Khan’s. Actor Namashi Chakraborty commented, “Shah Rukh!” Another fan commented, “It’s definitely Shah Rukh. The leaked pics were correct.” Some fans pointed out that Vanarastra in the clip was wearing the same clothes that Shah Rukh had on in the supposed leaked pics from last month. Many others commented that the character was a parallel for Hanuman and was setting fire to the room much in the same way Lord Hanuman had set fire to Lanka in the epic Ramayana.

Though there had been speculations about Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Brahmastra for months, nothing official had been said about it until this week. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Mouni Roy, who plays the film’s antagonist, said, “Working with Ranbir, Alia, Bachchan sir, Nagarjuna sir, Shah Rukh sir has also played a guest appearance in it… being a part of this world is a privilege.”

Earlier in the month, pictures purportedly from the sets of the film showing Shah Rukh as the Vanarastra were leaked online. In one of the photos shared online, a blood-soaked Shah Rukh was seen on his knees as he gave his signature open arms pose. Golden sparks were seen seeping out of his left foot. In another photo, as Shah Rukh’s rumoured Vanarastra character levitates in the air, a bright golden silhouette of lord Hanuman begins to appear.

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. The fantasy fiction is the first of a planned trilogy and one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

