Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Brahmastra records promising start with great advance bookings: 'Finally some relief'

Brahmastra records promising start with great advance bookings: 'Finally some relief'

bollywood
Published on Sep 03, 2022 04:39 PM IST

Brahmastra is likely to bring a change for Bollywood films at the box office as the advance booking numbers are notably positive, as per reports. The film will release on this Friday.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in their new song Kumkumala from Brahmastra.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in their new song Kumkumala from Brahmastra.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s much-anticipated film Brahmastra might change the ongoing dry spell at the domestic box office, as per film trade insiders. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will release on September 9 and the advance booking numbers are looking good. However, these trends need to maintain the pace for a promising opening day. Also read: Brahmastra new trailer: More action featurinf Ranbir, Alia and Shah Rukh

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “’BRAHMASTRA’” ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS…Finally, some relief for the industry…Received #Brahmastra *day-wise data* [advance booking} of *a leading multiplex chain*…Observations… Tickets sold: 11,558 [veryyy positive start, since advance opened at select locations only}.”

He also added that Brahmastra's Friday business will contribute about 63% of the total ticket sales, followed by 25% on Saturday and 12% on Sunday. Other facts, such as mass circuits, spot bookings will too play a crucial role on Day 1. Meanwhile, the first weekend will depend on the audience’s feedback. Earlier, some users called for a boycott of the film using hashtags on Twitter citing various reasons amid the ongoing cancel culture in the industry.

Brahmastra stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles, besides Ranbir and Alia. It will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. Ahead of the release, the makers revealed a new trailer which featured Amitabh as Guruji, warning Ranbir as Shiva against humanity's doom, in case three parts of the Brahmastra ever come together. Mouni, as the antagonist, is seen leaving no stone unturned to look for the missing pieces.

While Shiva does his best to protect the Brahmastra’s final piece with his agni astra, he must also protect his girlfriend Isha (Alia Bhatt) from the villains. He unites with Vanarastra (Shah Rukh) and others to bring peace to Earth. Brahmastra will kickstar Bollywood’s own cinematic universe—the Astraverse. The film took alone five years to complete and the upcoming film will be the first part of a trilogy.

Get all the updates on Bollywood Moviesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsfrom Bollywood at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
brahmastra ranbir kapoor
brahmastra ranbir kapoor

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out